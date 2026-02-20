Car explodes outside US Embassy

Car blast erupts outside US Embassy in Armenia.

A blast in the Armenian capital sent emergency crews rushing through the streets on Thursday evening.

Authorities sealed off a key route as smoke and flames rose near a major diplomatic site.

A vehicle exploded close to the US Embassy in Yerevan at around 6pm local time, according to reports by the Daily Express. The blast occurred on Isakov Avenue and ignited a fire that was visible from a distance.

Journalist Gagik Shamshyan, who was at the scene, reported that multiple emergency units were dispatched shortly after the explosion.

Images from Google Street View show the embassy located along the busy avenue where the incident unfolded.

Emergency response

Shamshyan said he saw a combat crew from the Yerevan Fire and Rescue Squad, which operates under the country’s Rescue Service within the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Officers from the 4th Battalion of the Yerevan City Regiment of the Patrol Service also attended. The unit was led by Regiment Commander Andranik Isakhanyan and Battalion Commander Arsen Stepanyan, according to the report.

Traffic was halted from the embassy to the Haghtanak Bridge while firefighters worked to extinguish the blaze.

Investigation under way

Emergency services are continuing efforts to determine whether anyone else was hurt in the explosion. Authorities have not yet confirmed the cause of the blast.

According to Shamshyan, the driver of the vehicle was taken to the National Burn Centre for treatment. Officials are also seeking to establish ownership of the car.

No further details have been released about the extent of the damage or whether the embassy itself was affected.

Sources: Daily Express, Gagik Shamshyan reporting