Child death sparks urgent Hyundai recall of 68,000 vehicles

A major automaker has suspended sales of a popular SUV following a fatal incident involving a young child. The move comes as safety concerns emerge over a feature designed for passenger convenience.

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CBS News reports that Hyundai Motor North America has stopped selling certain 2026 Palisade models and is preparing a recall affecting more than 68,000 vehicles. The decision follows an incident that resulted in the death of a child.

The issue centers on power-operated seats in the second and third rows, which may fail to detect when a person or object is in the way while moving.

Safety concern

Hyundai said the seat systems may not properly sense obstructions when folding or sliding, raising the risk of injury.

The company has paused sales of the 2026 Palisade Limited and Calligraphy trims equipped with these features.

CBS News reports that the recall will cover 60,515 vehicles in the United States and 7,967 in Canada.

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Fatal incident

The action follows a case involving a Palisade vehicle that is still under investigation.

“Hyundai extends its deepest sympathies to her family,” the company said.

Reuters, cited by CBS News, reported that the incident involved a two-year-old girl who died in Ohio on March 7.

Recall plans

Hyundai said a fix is currently being developed and will be provided free of charge to affected owners.

“The recall repair is currently under development and, once finalized, will be performed at no cost to owners,” the company said.

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An over-the-air software update is expected by the end of March as part of the response.

Warning to drivers

In the meantime, Hyundai is urging drivers to take precautions when using power seat functions.

Owners are advised to ensure no people or objects are near the seats before adjusting them.

The company also warned against using certain seat controls while entering or exiting the vehicle, particularly when accessing the third row.

Sources: CBS News, Reuters



