China fires back after Trump’s explosive election interference claims

China breaks silence after Trump’s dramatic claims about the 2020 election

Fresh tensions have emerged between Washington and Beijing after Donald Trump accused China of compromising American voter data and attempting to influence the 2020 U.S. presidential election.

China has now issued a firm response, categorically rejecting the allegations and insisting it has never interfered in American elections.

A spokesperson for the Chinese Embassy in Washington dismissed the claims in a statement to CNN, reiterating China’s longstanding position on foreign elections.

“China has always adhered to the principle of non-interference in the internal affairs of other countries. U.S. elections are an internal matter for the United States. Their outcome is determined by the votes of the American people.”

The spokesperson also directly rejected Trump’s allegation that Beijing sought to influence the 2020 race.

“China has never interfered and will never interfere in the U.S. presidential election.”

Chinese officials have repeatedly denied similar accusations made in recent years by the United States as well as governments in Australia, Canada and the United Kingdom.

Trump promises to release classified material

The exchange follows Trump’s announcement that he intends to declassify documents he claims expose major weaknesses in America’s election system.

According to the president, the material will show that voter information from tens of millions of Americans across 18 states was “bought, stolen or hacked” by China. Trump has also alleged that U.S. intelligence agencies failed to disclose the compromised voter data during the 2020 election.

Speaking about the planned release, Trump said the documents would reveal “shocking vulnerabilities in our election infrastructure.”

Questions over the documents

Despite the president’s assertions, reports indicate that many of the declassified documents either appear unrelated to U.S. election infrastructure or do not support the conclusions Trump has publicly drawn from them.

CNN has also contacted China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs for additional comment regarding the allegations.

Trump’s latest claims revive a debate that has repeatedly surfaced since the 2020 election, while Beijing continues to deny any involvement in the American electoral process.