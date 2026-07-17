Putin’s spokesman shoots down peace proposal: ‘no immediate prospects’ for negotiations

Moscow is keeping a close eye on major political changes next door.

When two neighbors lock themselves in a bitter standoff, the rest of the world often tries to step in and fix it.

Allies and neutral observers regularly offer a neutral table to sit at and talk things through.

Yet sometimes, one side simply refuses to pull up a chair.

Closing the door

The Russian government just brushed off a fresh attempt to end the fighting in Ukraine. Moscow officials see no fast track back to the negotiating table.

Turkey recently offered to mediate. But the Kremlin quickly poured cold water on the idea on Thursday.

Russian leaders feel the time is completely wrong, according to reports from the Reuters and EFE news agencies. Still, they maintain a public stance of being open to diplomacy.

Thanks but no thanks

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov addressed the Turkish offer directly during a media briefing. He noted that Moscow appreciated the gesture from Ankara.

“We are fully aware of the willingness of our Turkish friends to continue to facilitate an approach towards a peaceful resolution of the situation around Ukraine,” Peskov told reporters, as quoted by the Agerpres agency.

He added that while they are thankful, the reality on the ground makes talks impossible right now.

“We are grateful to the Turkish side for this. However, at the moment there are no immediate prospects for resuming the negotiation process, we do not observe any signs of this. However, the Russian side certainly remains open to following this path,” Peskov stated.

Waiting for a shift

This rejection comes during a period of deep stagnation on the battlefield. Digi24 reports that the front lines have barely moved after nearly four and a half years of combat.

Previous attempts at diplomacy all fell apart. Brief talks took place in Istanbul in 2025, followed by meetings in Abu Dhabi and Geneva earlier this year.

Those efforts collapsed completely in February. Washington shifted its diplomatic focus toward a separate conflict with Iran. That pivot left the European peace process completely adrift.

Watching the reshuffle

Moscow is keeping a close eye on major political changes next door. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky recently appointed a brand new prime minister and defense minister to lead his government.

Peskov made it clear that new faces will not change the Russian position.

“It is important that within the Kiev regime there is someone who takes responsibility and makes a responsible decision that allows for a peaceful settlement or the cessation of the special military operation,” he said.

He urged Ukrainian leaders to accept Russian demands, which include giving up the entire Donbas region.

“In Kiev, they know very well what decisions need to be made. It is important for us that such people appear there,” Peskov concluded.

Sources: Digi24, Reuters, EFE, Agerpres