US, Cuba tensions: Pentagon considering its military options, sources

Cuba has reportedly received attack drones from an unknown source.

According to CBS News, senior Pentagon officials have recently reviewed early stage options for potential military action against Cuba.

The planning included a massive air assault scenario featuring thousands of American soldiers from the 101st Airborne Division.

Right now, a shift in focus seems unlikely. The military recently moved heavy assets to the Middle East to deal with a restarted war against Iran, leaving resources stretched thin.

Even so, officials stressed that these briefings do not mean President Donald Trump has decided to launch a strike.

“We do not comment on hypothetical military operations,” acting Pentagon press secretary Joel Valdez told CBS News.

Intel: Cuba has received attack drones

Still, the Caribbean island presents fresh headaches. Washington previously discovered that Cuba got its hands on attack drones from unknown sources – intel that was later confirmed by media outlets.

During a June trip to Guantanamo Bay, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth issued a blunt warning.

He stated that acquiring weapons capable of reaching the American homeland would be a massive mistake, adding, “They would be inviting the kind of confrontation not only do they not want, but they could not stand.”

Friction at home

Behind closed doors, the war with Iran has sparked tension between Trump and Hegseth. Sources told CBS News that the president feels frustrated. He privately believes the White House missed a golden chance to stop a long, drawn out conflict by rejecting an earlier Iranian nuclear proposal.

Meanwhile, Secretary of State Marco Rubio is pushing hard on the economic front. Rubio noted in a July statement that the Cuban regime refuses to change, choosing instead to stick to a “morally bankrupt Marxist ideology.”

This economic squeeze is part of a broader campaign. Over the past 18 months, the White House systematically tore down previous diplomatic openings. They hit Havana with heavy financial sanctions and quickly restored its label as a state sponsor of terrorism.

The pressure keeps building as Washington targets the military conglomerate GAESA. According to The Associated Press, Cuban officials claim the American actions simply aim to destroy the island’s economy while hurting everyday citizens.