China’s exports skyrocketed by 27 percent in June, defying expectations as the global artificial intelligence boom and the ongoing Iran conflict drastically reshape international trade.

China’s economy is experiencing a massive unexpected boost, driven by the global frenzy for artificial intelligence and geopolitical instability in the Middle East. According to a recent report from Fortune, China’s customs agency revealed that exports dramatically accelerated in June, jumping a staggering 27 percent compared to a year earlier.

This massive surge easily outperformed economists’ expectations, marking a significant increase from May’s 19.4 percent growth. Meanwhile, imports also saw a massive spike, surging by 36 percent in June. Analysts attribute this import expansion partly to the ongoing Iran war, which has severely disrupted global supply chains and driven up import costs. As a result, China recorded a massive trade surplus of $125.6 billion in June alone.

AI hardware and EVs drive the export boom

The primary catalyst for this unexpected economic windfall is the rapid global adoption of artificial intelligence. Wang Jun, vice minister of China’s General Administration of Customs, noted that trade in electronic components, computer spare parts, and computing hardware skyrocketed by nearly 57 percent to reach 5.1 trillion yuan ($760 billion) in the first half of the year.

Chinese manufacturers are rapidly evolving to meet this demand, heavily exporting AI glasses, translation devices, powered exoskeletons, and the semiconductors required to run them. Julian Evans-Pritchard, head of China Economics at Capital Economics, highlighted that the recent surge in semiconductor prices on the back of the AI boom is playing a massive role in these elevated trade values. Furthermore, China’s aggressive export of electric vehicles (EVs) and other tech-related products continues to boom, helping to offset prolonged weakness in domestic spending caused by a severe downturn in the Chinese property market.

Navigating tariffs and geopolitical turbulence

Despite this massive export success, Chinese policymakers are actively maneuvering to protect their trade dominance amid rising international alarm. To bypass increasingly strict regulatory barriers and higher tariffs imposed by the U.S. and Europe, Chinese businesses are aggressively relocating factories and expanding their reach into emerging markets.

In June, Chinese exports to Southeast Asia surged by nearly 35 percent, while shipments to Latin America jumped by mehr als 28 percent. Even exports to the United States climbed almost 14 percent from a year earlier, partly reflecting a rebound following the higher tariffs implemented after President Donald Trump’s return to office last year.

While the International Monetary Fund recently raised China’s 2026 growth forecast to 4.6 percent, experts warn this export-driven growth remains fragile. With ordinary citizens feeling the pressure of a slowing domestic economy, China’s continued success will heavily depend on navigating evolving regulatory barriers and maintaining global AI demand.