US Senators propose sweeping sanctions on Russia, including tariffs on China and India

It would include 100% tariffs on the top five buyers of Russian oil.

In a divided Washington, finding common ground on major foreign policy is often a monumental task.

But tragedy has a way of uniting rivals, and now a massive new legislative push is gaining momentum as senators rally to finish the final work of a fallen colleague.

A parting tribute

On Tuesday, a bipartisan coalition of US senators formally introduced a sweeping package of economic penalties targeting Russia’s financial lifelines. It serves as a parting tribute to the late Republican Senator Lindsey Graham.

According to CNN, the South Carolina lawmaker finalized the details with the White House on Friday, just a day before his sudden passing.

Supporters want to fast-track the 60-page proposal before Congress starts its summer recess in August. If passed, it will freeze assets. Top targets include President Vladimir Putin, prominent oligarchs, and the shadow fleet of tankers currently keeping Russian oil moving.

But the real core of the bill focuses on depriving Moscow of war funds. In a bold strategic shift, the legislation slaps a massive tariff of up to 100% on the major nations still buying Russian crude oil and gas. These measures are designed to hurt.

A painful road

The legislative process was a long road.

“This bill has been negotiated over almost two years, painstakingly, sometimes painfully, at great length,” said Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal, one of the bill’s chief sponsors.

To avoid global chaos, negotiators narrowed the tariff targets down to just five key energy buyers, including China and India.

Supporters are confident the bill will sail through Congress because President Donald Trump has already signaled his backing. However, Trump recently suggested expanding the package to target Iran.

Blumenthal urged colleagues to leave the text untouched, stating: “With all due respect to the President, he has approved this bill, and we should move forward with this bill, rather than opening it to, in my view, to other potential targets.”

For many in Congress, passing the bill is personal. Senator Katie Britt recalled speaking with Graham about the agreement right before he died.

According to Britt, Graham believed this package “was going to be the most consequential thing that he has accomplished in his long and storied career.”