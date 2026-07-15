Trump’s own family warns he has ‘untreated psychiatric disorders’

She described the president as a “terrified little boy” who is deeply afraid of being seen as a failure.

Family relationships are rarely simple, especially when the spotlight of public life shines directly on them.

When private history leaks into the public arena, the resulting clash can expose deep personal rifts that have simmered for decades.

Family ties fray

A prominent family member is raising alarms about the mental and physical health of the president. Mary Trump, a clinical psychologist and niece of the president, offered a harsh assessment of her uncle during a recent media appearance.

Speaking on Big Tent USA to CNN White House correspondent Jessica Yellin, the 61-year-old described a worsening situation. According to the Irish Star, she suggested that the high-stress environment of the presidency has triggered a severe decline.

Mary claimed her uncle has struggled for years with “longstanding, undiagnosed and untreated psychiatric disorders.” She warned that left untreated, such conditions inevitably get worse over time.

Signs of decline

The psychologist also pointed to several physical and behavioral changes she has noticed. In particular, she claimed the president struggles to maintain focus during his daily routine.

“He simply cannot stay awake during the day unless people are talking about him,” Mary told Yellin. She added, “That appears to be the only thing capable of keeping him alert.”

Her concerns extend to the president’s recent online comments regarding foreign policy. She called his aggressive social media threats against Iran “completely unhinged.”

In those posts, the president warned of massive military action if Iran targeted him. The hostile exchange prompted Yellin to remark that the president seemed to show a “bloodlust” for conflict.

The deep void

According to Mary, the root of this behavior stretches back to a highly dysfunctional childhood. She described the president as a “terrified little boy” who is deeply afraid of being seen as a failure.

She believes his behavior stems from a need to appease his late father. “That leaves him endlessly trying to fill the void with more money, more power, more praise, more threats, and more violence. None of it is ever enough,” Mary explained.

The White House quickly dismissed her comments. In a statement to The Daily Beast, White House Communications Director Steven Cheung called Mary a “stone-cold loser who doesn’t have a clue about anything.”

Cheung added that her entire public profile relies on spreading falsehoods about the president in a desperate bid to remain relevant.

Sources: Irish Star, CNN, The Daily Beast