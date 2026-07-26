Colorado River reservoirs drop to lowest levels since 1957

Water has always dictated where human civilization can flourish and where it struggles to survive.

Millions of people turn on their taps every morning without a second thought. But out in the sun-baked American West, the massive artificial lakes keeping entire cities alive are quietly drying up, reports CNN.

Running on empty

Two of the largest reservoirs in the United States have officially hit their lowest combined water levels in nearly seventy years. CNN reported that Lake Powell and Lake Mead dipped to historic lows earlier this month following one of the warmest and driest winters on record.

Together, the giant lakes supply water for forty million people. They also irrigate vast farmland and feed electric power grids across seven states.

Jack Schmidt, director of the Center for Colorado River Studies at Utah State University, called the drop “a milestone in the history of water storage in the Colorado River Basin,” adding that it shows “the seriousness of the uniquely small amount of water that is presently stored in the basin’s reservoirs.”

Risk of crashing

The crisis threatens power generation too. Federal estimates warn that Lake Powell could fall so low by spring 2027 that its dam will completely stop generating electricity.

Water experts caution that the physical infrastructure itself faces immense pressure. Sarah Porter, director of the Kyl Center for Water Policy at Arizona State University, stated that “The low reservoir levels are a dramatic signal that the system is at risk of crashing, meaning reservoir levels so low that water cannot be delivered from them.”

Seven western states rely on a century-old agreement to split the shrinking river. So far, local leaders have missed key deadlines to agree on deeper water cuts.

Time is running out

Porter noted that state officials face a tough challenge when asking users “to agree to deep cuts and potentially new and complex management strategies that they have to go back to their states and ‘sell’ to their water users and decision makers.” Still, she believes “the new low may be a catalyst.”

Scientists emphasize that a single wet winter will not fix a decades-long drought. Structural shortages require permanent fixes.

Schmidt warned against relying on lucky weather forecasts. “I worry that there remains too much hope that we will be saved by the coming winter snowpack,” he said, cautioning that “Hope and prayer is no way to run a national water system.”

Sources: CNN