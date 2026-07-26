Experts call for passive cooling as UK faces repeated heatwaves

Summers across Europe are getting warmer, turning classrooms and office spaces into sweltering boxes.

As heatwaves become a regular feature of life, communities are realizing that traditional brick and mortar may no longer keep them safe, reports BBC.

Trapped in heat

Extreme summer heat recently forced hundreds of schools across western England to shut. Severe weather alerts highlighted how vulnerable public infrastructure is during sudden temperature spikes, according to the BBC.

Steve Chalke, founder of the Oasis Charitable Trust, warned that current designs are outdated. “Our school buildings in England aren’t set up for heat, they’re set up for the cold, they’re not set up to keep the sun and the heat out.” he said.

All ten Oasis schools in Bristol closed during a June heatwave when staff stayed home with children. Chalke stressed that single schools cannot solve this crisis alone. Transport networks and city infrastructure must adapt together.

Smarter cooling ways

Installing power-hungry air conditioning units offers a fast fix, but high electricity rates make running them expensive. Installers across the UK report huge backlogs as customers queue up for cooling units.

Experts argue that passive solutions offer a far better path forward. Emma Howard Boyd, Chair of the independent National Heat Risk Commission at the London School of Economics, explained that “Resilience is about designing buildings that remain safe, comfortable and efficient as our climate changes,”

She urged homes to focus on insulation, external shading, and trees. “These approaches can keep homes cooler while reducing energy demand and helping to keep household bills down.” she added.

High-tech glass coatings

Innovative firms are already building new solutions. Albotherm, a startup founded by two University of Bristol graduates, developed a heat-activated coating that turns glass white when temperatures climb.

Chief executive Molly Allington revealed that “With test samples, we have seen about a six-degree cooling effect on the heat that’s coming through the glass,” explaining that the coating reflects excess heat without using electricity.

She emphasized that smart window coatings can drastically cut power consumption in commercial buildings already running air conditioners.

Government officials stated that thousands of school buildings are receiving upgrades under a major renewal program to improve shading and natural ventilation.

Sources: BBC