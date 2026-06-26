Congress threatens to bust secret NDAs protecting Epstein’s billionaire friends

Wealth and influence often create invisible walls that shield the powerful from public scrutiny.

Behind closed doors, quiet financial settlements kept explosive secrets hidden for decades. Now, an aggressive political push threatens to tear down those barriers and expose what really happened, reports Politico.

Piercing the silence

Congressional investigators are considering using their heaviest legal tools to shatter secret non-disclosure agreements. According to a report by POLITICO, the House Oversight Committee has discussed issuing subpoenas to expose confidential financial settlements between a notorious sex offender’s wealthy associates and his victims.

Many survivors quietly signed these private agreements over the years. Brad Edwards, an attorney who has represented more than 200 accusers, confirmed that these deals legally block the women from speaking publicly about their traumatic encounters.

But congressional power could change everything. Legal experts note that a formal subpoena can force witnesses to answer questions even if they previously signed an NDA. Lawmakers are already probing how the government handled the initial criminal investigations.

Shielding powerful names

The true scale of these secret deals remains entirely unknown. No public records exist. However, the issue recently erupted back into the spotlight due to a last-ditch legal appeal by convicted groomer Ghislaine Maxwell. In her court filings, Maxwell argued that these unnamed men “could equally be considered as co-conspirators” in the trafficking ring.

Edwards previously revealed that his clients chose to settle privately to avoid intense media scrutiny rather than filing messy lawsuits. Speaking on a podcast, he explained, “I’m not a big fan of confidentiality, but it serves a purpose in a certain circumstance, and this was the right circumstance.”

The attorney later told Business Insider that the billionaire financier routinely lent out young women to influential global figures and celebrities. Some high-profile names have already faced public legal battles.

For instance, Leon Black settled with the U.S. Virgin Islands for $62.5 million in 2023, while others like Prince Andrew reached substantial out-of-court settlements while denying wrongdoing. Now, lawmakers want answers from several associates who are scheduled for voluntary interviews.

Advocates are pushing Congress to use maximum pressure to uncover the truth. Lauren Hersh, chief executive of World Without Exploitation, told Business Insider that “Powerful people, including Jeffrey Epstein’s friends, have used NDAs as a tool to silence victims.” Without subpoenas, these powerful figures can simply choose to stay silent.

Sources: POLITICO, Business Insider