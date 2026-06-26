DHS watchdog launches two investigations into ICE detention centers

Overseeing major government institutions often requires shining a light into the darkest corners of public administration.

When safety concerns and sudden tragedies begin to pile up, independent watchdogs must step in to investigate what is happening behind closed doors. A new federal investigation aims to do exactly that by examining how vulnerable individuals are treated under state supervision, reports NBC News.

Mounting safety fears

According to an NBC News report, the Department of Homeland Security watchdog announced two major investigations on Thursday. The federal inspector general plans to dig deep into Immigration and Customs Enforcement, better known as ICE.

One inquiry will focus on a troubling rise in migrant deaths at detention facilities. The other probe will look at whether guards are following proper use-of-force rules during their daily duties.

The numbers show a clear trend. The agency reported 11 deaths in 2024, which jumped to 33 last year. So far in 2026, there have already been 20 deaths, including a suspected homicide in Texas that the FBI is currently investigating.

Heated political clashes

The rising toll sparked an intense debate in Washington. Representative Lauren Underwood questioned Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin about the “historically high death rate” during a congressional hearing on Thursday.

Mullin strongly rejected the criticism. He countered by arguing that people are twice as likely to die in Illinois state prisons than in federal custody, calling her questions dangerous accusations.

Meanwhile, a DHS spokesperson stated that “there has been NO spike in deaths” and insisted that all facilities provide high-quality medical care, clean water, and proper food.

Public scrutiny intensified after a sudden policy shift. ICE recently decided to stop reporting deaths of migrants who pass away in hospitals shortly after being released from physical custody. At least 11 detainees have died in hospitals this year alone.

Violent guard actions

Tragedy struck again this week when 63-year-old Felix Alcorta-Rodriguez of Mexico died at a Texas facility. The official cause of death is still waiting on an autopsy report.

The watchdog is also addressing severe physical abuse. A recent government report revealed shocking violations at a facility in Louisiana, where a guard used a forbidden chokehold on a migrant.

In another disturbing incident at the same site, an officer used a pen to stab a detainee who refused to close a cell door. The inspector general will now review whether these actions represent a broader systemic failure.

Sources: NBC News, ICE