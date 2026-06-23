Cop killed in action as sudden Montreal street shooting turns fatal

We often look at neighborhood streets as places of predictable routine, where morning commutes anchor our communities.

But when violence shatters that peace, a quiet urban corner can suddenly transform into the scene of a national tragedy, reports DR News.

Sudden violence

A quiet neighborhood became a crime scene after a deadly shooting erupted on Monday morning, CBC News reported. The gunfire left three people dead in Montreal.

Among the deceased are a police officer, a civilian, and the suspect behind the attack. According to law enforcement, the shooting took place on the open streets of Côte-des-Neiges, a prominent Jewish neighborhood.

Emergency response teams moved quickly to secure the perimeter. Shortly after the initial gunfire, the local police department confirmed they had stopped the shooter.

“A suspect has been neutralized,” the police write in a post on X. But the resolution came with a heavy cost for the force.

Community in shock

The loss of an officer hit the local department deeply. Following the encounter, law enforcement officials expressed profound grief over the sudden tragedy.

“it is with immense sadness that we can confirm that one of our police officers has died in the line of duty.” the police wrote on social media. Officials have not yet released the names of the victims.

An active threat alert remained in place for the surrounding area after the incident. As reported by the Montreal Gazette, this warning instructs residents to seek shelter because an armed person poses an active danger.

Police have not confirmed if they are searching for more suspects. They also declined to comment on a possible motive.

Seeking answers

Eyewitness accounts and video footage began circulating online shortly after the attack. Videos shared on social media platforms revealed that the violence unfolded near a local supermarket.

The tragedy triggered rapid reactions from Canadian political leaders. Montreal Mayor Soraya Martinez Ferrada urged everyone to stay inside and follow instructions.

“My condolences go out to the family, friends and colleagues of the police officer who was killed in the line of duty in Côte-des-Neiges,” the mayor posted on X.

Provincial leaders shared the sentiment. Quebec Premier Christine Fréchette noted she was “deeply shocked by the tragic events.” She added that “Such actions have no place in our society,” as the city grieves.

Sources: CBC News, Montreal Gazette, Dr News