Takes warning seriously: Several schools closes due to heatwave

Children are either send home or told not to show up at scholl at all, due to the massive heat.

Classrooms across parts of England are falling silent this week, but not because of a holiday.

An extraordinary burst of summer heat is forcing school leaders to rethink the timetable as temperatures climb toward levels rarely seen in the UK.

Weather forecasters are warning that parts of the country could flirt with the 40C mark over the coming days, prompting the highest level of heat alerts and triggering concerns about public health, transport disruption and pressure on hospitals.

Red warnings issued across large parts of England

The Met Office has issued red extreme heat warnings covering a broad stretch of southern and central England, with alerts running through Wednesday and Thursday.

Officials say temperatures could reach levels close to Britain’s all-time record of 40.3C, set during the historic heatwave of July 2022.

Health authorities have also activated red heat-health alerts across several regions, including London, the South East, the South West, the East Midlands, the West Midlands and eastern England.

According to forecasters, the warnings reflect conditions capable of causing serious impacts across the wider population, not just among vulnerable groups.

Schools adjust as temperatures soar

Educational leaders are responding in different ways.

According to Express, several schools have already announced temporary closures, while others are shortening the school day and sending pupils home before the hottest afternoon temperatures arrive.

Online learning has also returned in some areas as administrators search for ways to keep education running without exposing students and staff to extreme conditions.

Schools in counties including Berkshire, Surrey, Wiltshire and Greater London are among those making adjustments this week.

Guidance distributed by the National Association of Head Teachers urges school leaders to assess local conditions carefully and consider measures that reduce the impact of excessive heat on both pupils and employees.

NAHT General Secretary Paul Whiteman said: “While there is no legal ‘upper limit’ for temperature in schools, (school leaders) will certainly be doing all they can to mitigate the effects of such high temperatures.”

Children face higher risks

Government guidance notes that children are generally more vulnerable to heat-related illnesses than adults, making temperature management a growing concern as the mercury rises.

Many schools are relaxing uniform requirements and encouraging additional hydration throughout the day.

Authorities have traditionally discouraged widespread school closures during hot weather, but the scale of the forecast has created unusual circumstances across several regions.

Wider disruption expected

Challenges extend well beyond school gates.

Meteorologists and public-health officials warn that transport networks could experience delays as infrastructure comes under strain. Healthcare services are also preparing for increased demand linked to heat-related illnesses.

Britain is more accustomed to grey skies than temperatures approaching those found in parts of southern Europe, making the forecast particularly notable.

For many schools, the coming days may become less about mathematics and science — and more about finding enough shade, water and cool air to make it through one of the hottest spells the country has faced in years.