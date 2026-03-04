Putin’s deputies slam Apple as “pure espionage equipment” after accounts are blocked

Western sanctions imposed after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine continue to affect Russian officials in unexpected ways.

Technology companies are also required to comply with international restrictions that target individuals linked to the Kremlin.

Now some Russian politicians say those measures are beginning to affect their personal access to digital services.

Accounts reportedly blocked

Several deputies in Russia’s State Duma have had their Apple accounts blocked, according to the Russian newspaper Vedomosti.

Three lawmakers told the outlet anonymously that they discovered the restrictions when attempting to use Apple services.

One deputy reportedly received a notification while trying to pay for a subscription, while another said the account was blocked without warning.

Sanctions connection

According to Vedomosti, the lawmakers affected are listed under U.S. sanctions.

Apple said the restrictions were introduced to comply with applicable laws and international regulations.

In mid-February, some users in Russia began reporting problems paying for purchases in the App Store or renewing subscriptions.

Rogozin reacts

The only politician who has publicly commented on the issue is Dmitry Rogozin, a senator representing the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia region.

Rogozin described Apple technology as “pure espionage equipment” and said he would impose sanctions on the company himself if he could.

He referred to Apple employees as “bastards” in his remarks.

Criticism in russia

Political analyst Konstantin Kalachev said the situation also highlights a contradiction among Russian officials.

“Although I understand them. The products are quality, it’s hard to give up habits,” Kalachev said.

He suggested the blocking could push Russian officials to switch to Android devices or Chinese brands such as Huawei.

Possible workarounds

Experts say sanctions restrictions may not always be precise.

According to Dmitry Entin, head of development at EvApps, Apple cannot access Russian passport data to verify identities.

This means accounts belonging to people with the same names as sanctioned individuals could also be blocked by mistake.

At the same time, Entin said sanctioned officials could potentially bypass restrictions by opening accounts under different names or using foreign links.

Sources: Vedomosti; Digi24.