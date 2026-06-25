Crown Princess’s son drops prison appeal despite mom’s lung transplant

Scandal and family illness have a way of colliding under the harsh glare of public scrutiny.

When royal privilege meets the strict hand of criminal justice, personal crises quickly become a matter of national interest. According to DR News, a high-profile legal battle in Scandinavia has just taken an unexpected turn as a family member faces a bleak summer behind bars

Staying behind bars

Marius Borg Høiby, the son of Norway’s Crown Princess, has decided to drop his appeal against a recent court ruling. The decision means he will remain locked up in a custody cell for at least another three weeks.

According to a report by Aftenposten, his legal defense team confirmed the sudden shift in strategy. Defense attorney Petar Sekulic explicitly stated that his client would change his approach.

“He will not appeal the last prison sentence,” says the lawyer.

Serious charges

The royal family member was recently sentenced to four years in prison. A court found him guilty of several severe offenses, including two rapes, assault, and multiple violent incidents.

Despite the conviction, Høiby maintains that he is completely innocent. He has already appealed the overall verdict, but the immediate custody order will stay in place.

Initially, his legal team begged the court for an early release. They cited the fragile health of his mother as a pressing reason for him to return home.

However, judges flatly rejected the plea. The court ruled that there is a high risk that the royal’s son could try to contact one of his victims before the final legal proceedings end.

Royal health crisis

As a result of the ruling, Høiby will remain locked up until July 13. After that date, authorities might consider less restrictive measures to keep track of him.

According to Aftenposten, officials could eventually monitor him with a reverse electronic anklet. This tracking system would check whether he complies with the restraining order designed to protect the victim.

Høiby has already spent months isolated from the public, having been in state custody since February 3. His prolonged lockup comes at a deeply painful time for the Norwegian royal household.

His mother, Crown Princess Mette-Marit, suffers from pulmonary fibrosis, which makes it difficult to breathe. The royal house recently announced that she underwent a major lung transplant operation. Medical staff will keep her under close observation for the next few weeks to track her recovery.

Sources: Dr News, Aftenposten