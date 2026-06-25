Hundreds of ships are still trapped: the international high-stakes mission in the Strait of Hormuz

The UN and Oman have launched a massive coordination plan to evacuate hundreds of commercial ships stranded in the Persian Gulf. Using separate U.S. and Iranian-managed lanes and advanced robotic mine hunters, the mission aims to safely clear the traffic jam amid a fragile peace process.

After months of sitting idle in a geopolitical holding pattern, the first signs of movement are finally rippling through the Persian Gulf. Following the closure of the Strait of Hormuz in late February, hundreds of commercial vessels have been completely cut off from the open ocean. Now, an international coalition is undertaking the painstaking, highly coordinated work required to safely guide this massive fleet out of a waterway that is still littered with hidden dangers.

Managing a massive maritime traffic jam

The scale of the bottleneck is immense. For months, crews on hundreds of massive oil tankers and container ships have been parked at anchor, waiting for political tensions between the United States and Iran to cool. With a preliminary peace deal now signed, the challenge has shifted from diplomacy to intense logistics. Releasing hundreds of massive ships all at once into a narrow, degraded waterway would be a recipe for chaotic gridlock.

To prevent chaos, the United Nations’ International Maritime Organization (IMO) and the Sultanate of Oman have stepped in to actively manage the flow of traffic. The standard shipping lanes remain unsafe, so officials have carved out two temporary exit routes: a northern path monitored by Iran, and a southern path coordinated with U.S. authorities.

This evacuation is a highly structured, single-file process. The IMO has issued strict instructions to all stranded captains to stay exactly where they are and wait for orders. Each vessel must wait for a coordinated signal from maritime security agencies before moving, ensuring the ships leave in a safe, controlled sequence.

Clearing the hidden dangers below

Before these stranded crews can safely head home, the water itself has to be swept. The biggest lingering threat in the strait is the suspected presence of naval sea mines left behind from the conflict. Because the traditional routes are compromised, international military crews are working around the clock to clear the new temporary corridors.

The British Royal Navy has deployed the RFA Lyme Bay to serve as a floating forward base dedicated entirely to mine countermeasures. To keep human personnel out of harm’s way, much of the hard work is being handled by advanced robotic technology.

Crews are deploying uncrewed surface vessels equipped with heavy-duty sonar arrays. These aquatic drones scan the water, using artificial intelligence to instantly filter through massive amounts of underwater data and flag potential explosives. When a threat is spotted, the Navy sends down remote-controlled mini-subs to safely destroy the mine, clearing a safe path for the civilian cargo ships waiting behind them.

A slow and cautious return to normal

The grueling work is beginning to pay off, though progress is deliberately cautious. Tracking data shows that ship crossings have sharply rebounded over consecutive weekends, with confirmed transits jumping from 32 to 93 vessels in a single week. This trickle of movement has already provided immense relief to the global economy; as at least 20 tankers carrying 35 million barrels of oil successfully exited the Gulf, the price of crude oil plummeted from a wartime high of $114 a barrel down to under $74.

Despite the positive momentum, major global shipping companies like Maersk—which still has five ships stuck in the Gulf—and Hapag-Lloyd are refusing to rush. They are keeping their remaining fleets parked, taking a “wait-and-see” approach until safety is absolutely guaranteed.

Their caution is justified by a volatile political backdrop. The U.S. and Iran are still locked in tense, acrimonious negotiations over the final details of their peace agreement, including bitter disputes over whether Iran will allow inspections of its nuclear facilities. For the hundreds of ships still waiting for their turn to leave, the hope is that the diplomatic truce holds just long enough for the rescue crews to finish their critical work.