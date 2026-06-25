Trump says the bombers of Iranian school may never be found

The presidnet gives update on the bombing at killed more than 175 children.

A deadly strike that killed more than 175 children and teachers during the opening hours of the Iran war remains surrounded by unanswered questions, and President Donald Trump now says the truth may never be fully established.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Trump cast doubt on whether investigators would ever be able to determine who was responsible for the attack on a girls’ school in the southern Iranian city of Minab.

The strike took place on February 28, the same day the United States and Israel launched military operations against Iran. Iranian authorities say more than 175 students and teachers lost their lives.

Trump suggested the chaotic nature of the conflict could make it impossible to identify who fired the missile.

“I don’t know that they are ever going to solve that problem,” Trump said according to Reuters.

He continued:

“I don’t know that they are ever going to solve that problem in terms of whose fault was it because there were missiles flying all over the place, and it’s horrible what happened but there were missiles flying all over the place.”

Trump also dismissed suggestions that the United States was responsible.

“Somebody said it was our missile, maybe it wasn’t our missile but I have seen nothing to lead me to believe it was,” he said, before adding: “I don’t think it was us.”

Investigation remains ongoing

Reuters reported in March that an initial internal U.S. military investigation had indicated American forces were likely responsible for the strike.

According to sources familiar with the matter, investigators were examining whether outdated targeting data may have contributed to the attack.

The Pentagon later expanded the investigation but has not publicly confirmed any preliminary findings.

Earlier in the conflict, Trump claimed without presenting evidence that Iran was responsible for the strike. More recently, he has said he would wait for the official investigation before drawing conclusions and has maintained that no one deliberately targeted the school.

International condemnation

The attack triggered widespread international outrage.

The United Nations human rights office described the incident as “absolutely horrific.”

Under international humanitarian law, intentionally targeting a school would likely constitute a war crime. U.S. officials have repeatedly stated that American forces would not deliberately strike a school.

For now, the Pentagon’s investigation continues, while responsibility for one of the deadliest incidents of the conflict remains unresolved.