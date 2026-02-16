Long-range precision weapons have become one of the defining factors of the war in Ukraine.

Among the most well-known of these systems is the American-made Tomahawk cruise missile, capable of travelling vast distances and hitting strategic targets with high accuracy.

For decades, it has been a central component of US military operations.

A decisive factor

Military historian Grigory Tamar believes such weapons could significantly shift the balance in Ukraine’s favour.

Speaking in an interview with Anastasia Fedora on YouTube, cited by Dialog, he argued that providing Kyiv with long-range missiles would bring the end of the war closer.

“I am not the president of the United States, but I know Putin’s weak point without a doubt. The couple of hundred Tomahawk missiles that have been transferred to the Ukrainian Armed Forces are such a weak point for Putin – it can’t get weaker than that,” Tamar said.

He suggested that the psychological and strategic impact of such missiles would outweigh their numbers.

Drawing a historical comparison, he added: “At one time, Tomahawk missiles were one of the factors that encouraged Gorbachev to get closer to the United States in the mid-1980s.”

Strategic restraint

Tamar also addressed why Ukraine has not directly targeted what he described as “decision-making centers” inside Russia.

“Ultimately, everything that is happening, even if we don’t like it (and it hurts both you and us, because our blood is being shed, not Trump’s), is subordinated to the concept of deterring China,” he said.

He argued that any potential strikes deep inside Russia would require coordination with Washington and reflect broader geopolitical considerations.

There has been no official confirmation that Ukraine has received Tomahawk missiles.

Sources: Dialog, LA.lv.