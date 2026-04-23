Deadly blast kills 13 at Indian fireworks factory

A powerful explosion at a fireworks facility has added to a growing toll of deadly incidents in India’s pyrotechnics industry.

The latest blast comes just days after another major disaster in a neighbouring state, reports the BBC.

Deadly explosion

At least 13 people have been killed after an explosion at a firecracker factory in Kerala.

According to the BBC, the blast occurred in Thrissur where dozens of workers were preparing fireworks for an upcoming festival.

Around 40 people are believed to have been present, with several others injured and five reported in critical condition.

The explosion triggered further blasts, complicating rescue efforts at the scene.

Rescue challenges

Emergency teams faced difficulties reaching the site due to its location.

According to the BBC, the fireworks were being assembled in temporary sheds near paddy fields with limited road access.

The force of the explosion was felt kilometres away, with some residents initially fearing an earthquake.

Local people joined rescue operations, helping pull survivors and victims from the debris.

Festival preparations

The workers were preparing fireworks for the Thrissur Pooram, one of Kerala’s largest temple festivals.

According to the BBC, the site had permission to manufacture and store fireworks for the event.

Large quantities of explosives were reportedly stored ahead of the celebrations.

Officials said the exact cause of the blast is still under investigation.

Cause unclear

Authorities have not yet confirmed what triggered the explosion.

“It is suspected that extreme heat may have contributed to this tragic incident,” said municipal chairman PN Surendran.

According to the BBC, high afternoon temperatures may have played a role, though this has not been verified.

A formal inquiry has been launched to determine responsibility.

Pattern of accidents

The incident is the second major explosion in India within days.

According to the BBC, a blast in Tamil Nadu earlier this week killed at least 25 people.

Fireworks factory accidents are common in India due to hazardous materials and limited safety controls.

Previous disasters, including a 2016 temple explosion in Kerala, have highlighted ongoing concerns about regulation and enforcement.

Sources: BBC