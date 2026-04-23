Poll shows support for Iran cease-fire, but doubts about Trump, war goals and inflation

A national survey finds Americans are more supportive of ending the U.S.-Iran war than of the reasons for starting it. Backing for the cease-fire is strong, but confidence in the war’s outcome and justification is far weaker.

The same poll also highlights economic frustration and shifting political dynamics ahead of November’s elections, with voters expressing growing concern over inflation and declining confidence in President Donald Trump’s handling of it.

According to the Marquette Law School Poll conducted April 8–16 among 982 adults nationwide, 75% approve of the cease-fire, while 24% disapprove. Support crossed party lines, with Republicans, Democrats and independents all backing the agreement in large numbers.

Still, the results show little belief that the conflict achieved its aims. Only 21% said the United States met its goals, while 78% said it did not. On the question of justification, 63% said there was not sufficient reason for the war, compared with 36% who said there was.

The partisan divide is sharp. The poll found 71% of Republicans said the war was justified. Among Democrats, 94% disagreed, and independents leaned heavily against it as well.

Trump’s handling of the war drew more negative than positive reactions. According to Marquette’s survey, 32% approved, while 68% disapproved. Even among Republicans, support for his war management lagged behind his overall job approval.

Respondents were also asked about potential targets in Iran. A majority, 62%, said bridges and power plants are primarily civilian infrastructure and should not be attacked, while 38% considered them legitimate military targets.

Inflation hurts Trump

On domestic issues, inflation continues to dominate public concern. In the poll, 30% named the cost of living as the most important issue facing the country, ahead of the Iran war at 24%.

The shift in views on gas prices was striking. In January, half of respondents said prices had fallen over the previous six months. In April, 93% said prices had increased. Grocery costs followed a similar trend, with 82% saying prices had risen.

That change is reflected in broader economic sentiment. The survey found 25% rated the economy as excellent or good, down from 35% earlier in the year, while 30% described it as poor.

Trump’s ratings on inflation were particularly weak. Just 24% approved of his handling of the issue, while 76% disapproved. The results show 62% believe his policies will increase inflation, compared with 23% who think they will reduce it.

That erosion extends to Republican voters. 76% of Republicans expected Trump in late 2024 to bring inflation down. In this survey, that number dropped to 50%. Overall job approval stood at 39%, with 60% disapproving.

Democrats Gain Edge

The poll also tested voter preferences ahead of the November congressional elections. Among registered voters, 48% said they would support a Democratic candidate, compared with 44% for a Republican. Among likely voters, the Democratic advantage widened to 53% to 43%.

Turnout intentions appear to play a role. The survey found Democratic voters were more likely to say they are certain to vote and more likely to describe themselves as very enthusiastic about the election.

Beyond politics, the poll captured broader public skepticism in several areas. Views of Immigration and Customs Enforcement remained negative, and respondents showed more trust in state and local officials than in the federal government when it comes to running elections.

The Marquette survey also highlighted concern about technology. Sixty-nine percent said the costs of data centers outweigh their benefits, and 70% said artificial intelligence is a bad thing for society. This is despite 61% reporting they had used an AI tool in the past month.

One exception stood out. NASA received strong approval, with 77% viewing the agency favorably during the period of the Artemis II mission.

In short, voters may welcome the cease-fire, but they are not convinced the war delivered results. At the same time, economic dissatisfaction and weak confidence in Trump’s handling of inflation continue to shape the political landscape ahead of November.

Source: Marquette Law School Poll