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US alleges watchdog group secretly funded extremists

August M August M
US alleges watchdog group secretly funded extremists
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A prominent civil rights organisation is facing serious criminal charges in the United States.

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Authorities allege the group’s methods in monitoring extremist movements crossed legal boundaries, reports the BBC.

Charges announced

The US Department of Justice has filed fraud charges against the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC).

According to the BBC, the organisation faces multiple counts, including wire fraud, bank fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering.

Officials claim the group misused funds by paying individuals connected to extremist organisations.

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The case was outlined during a press conference by Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche.

Informant payments

Prosecutors allege the SPLC transferred large sums of money to informants operating inside extremist groups.

According to the BBC, payments included hundreds of thousands of dollars and, in one case, $1m.

Some recipients were linked to organisations such as the Ku Klux Klan, the National Alliance and the National Socialist Movement.

Authorities claim more than $3m was distributed between 2014 and 2023.

Allegations disputed

The SPLC has rejected the accusations and said it will fight the case.

“We will vigorously defend ourselves, our staff, and our work,” the organisation’s president said.

According to the BBC, SPLC representatives argue that using informants was necessary due to threats faced by staff.

They also said such information had been shared with law enforcement agencies.

Political tensions

The case comes amid a strained relationship between the organisation and the Trump administration.

According to the BBC, the FBI previously ended its cooperation with the SPLC, citing concerns about its role.

Some Republican figures have also criticised the group for targeting conservative organisations.

SPLC leaders have accused authorities of using the legal system to undermine their work.

Case implications

Prosecutors argue the organisation misled donors about how funds would be used.

According to the BBC, officials claim the payments effectively supported the very groups the SPLC aimed to expose.

“The SPLC was not dismantling these groups. It was instead manufacturing the extremism it purports to oppose by paying sources to stoke racial hatred,” Blanche said.

The case is expected to test the boundaries of investigative practices used by organisations tracking extremist activity.

Sources: BBC

This article is made and published by August M, who may have used AI in the preparation

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