Dagens.com
Homepage News Defense boss demands $567 billion to replace Trump’s US troops

Defense boss demands $567 billion to replace Trump’s US troops

Kathrine Frich Kathrine Frich
Follow dagens.com on Google
Defense boss demands $567 billion to replace Trump’s US troops
On June 10, 2025, the U.S. President Donald Trump shakes hands with the U.S. Army Special Operations Command Commanding General Lt. Gen. Jonathan Braga at the Readiness Review. During this monumental event, National leaders watched as Special Forces of 3rd Special Forces Group, the 75th Ranger Regiment and the 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment showcased precision, speed, and tactical coordination, underscoring Fort Bragg’s role at the center of the U.S. military readiness.

Global security relies heavily on massive military budgets and decades of careful planning.

Others are reading now

Searing heatwave cooks London as temperatures threaten to shatter records

Trump makes wild comparison between assistant and Melania: “She’ll never leave me”

When the world’s most powerful nations shift their priorities, the ripple effects touch every corner of the globe. Now, an entire continent is waking up to a harsh new reality.

Shifting military power

A top official is sounding the alarm over a massive gap in European security. European Defense Commissioner Andrius Kubilius delivered a stark warning on Tuesday.

He insists that allied nations must urgently prepare for a massive military shift. The United States is reportedly planning to pull critical defensive resources out of the region.

“America will move capabilities, especially equipment, to other regions of the world. And we must be prepared,” the European commissioner stated during a speech in Brussels, according to AFP via Agerpres and cited by Hotnews.

Also read

Trump presents himself as a peacemaker: Opens the door to a Russia visit

California farmers forced to destroy 420,000 peach trees after factory closures

Kubilius told an audience of defense officials and industry leaders that this dramatic pullback could happen very quickly.

Missing strategic tools

The looming withdrawal follows repeated demands from the US administration under Donald Trump. Washington recently confirmed plans to reassess its military presence over the next six months.

If American forces leave, European militaries will face severe operational gaps. The continent currently relies heavily on overseas support for advanced technology and logistics.

“Europe today depends very heavily on strategic means such as in-flight refueling or information obtained from space”, Kubilius warned his audience, according to Agerpres.

Without these vital tools, he believes deterrence will fail. He argued that a weakened defense could tempt Russia to actively test the regional response capabilities.

A massive financial burden

Replacing these complex systems will require a staggering amount of money. Kubilius estimates the cost of securing these strategic capabilities will reach 500 billion euros.

This massive financial burden will fall directly on the shoulders of individual member states. Meanwhile, the European Commission has only proposed 131 billion euros for defense in its upcoming 2028 to 2034 budget.

To meet these soaring costs, allied nations will need to drastically inflate their military spending.

Projections indicate Europeans will spend roughly 7,000 billion euros by the year 2035 to meet strict new NATO commitments requiring defense budgets to hit 5 percent of GDP.

Sources: AFP, Agerpres

This article is made and published by Kathrine Frich, who may have used AI in the preparation

Also read

Conservatives turn on Trump over Iran and Israel

Trump plans talks with King Charles during Washington visit

New study challenges Ozempic “no effort” myth

Ads by MGDK