Defense minister announces plans to modernize Azerbaijani peacekeeping forces

When global conflicts spark, the call for international intervention grows loud. Sending soldiers far from home to protect strangers is a high-stakes decision for any nation.

Now, a key player at the crossroads of Europe and Asia is preparing to step onto the global stage, reports Trend.Az.

Eyeing new horizons

Azerbaijan is mapping out plans to deploy its military to future global stabilization missions. Defense minister Zakir Hasanov wants a bigger international footprint.

According to Trend.Az, the defense ministry is looking directly at partnerships with major global bodies. “Currently, the possibilities of the Azerbaijani Army’s participation in various operations conducted by the UN and NATO are being studied to assist in maintaining international peace,” Hasanov announced on Thursday.

The declaration came in a new official report on the nation’s military endeavors. Over the last few decades, these foreign deployments have grown into a core pillar of the country’s defense identity.

Overcoming past trauma

The journey toward global cooperation started during a period of intense local hardship. In 1997, the country’s late leader, Heydar Aliyev, formed the specialized division.

At the time, the young republic faced deep economic turmoil and a massive displacement crisis. Yet leadership moved forward.

Hasanov reflected on that pivotal moment in the report. “This historic decision is a clear example of our country’s commitment to peace, international security and stability,” the minister stated.

Since then, the military has sent more than 3,000 soldiers abroad to various global hotspots. Early deployments saw boots on the ground in Kosovo, followed by longer, complex missions in both Iraq and Afghanistan.

Modernizing the ranks

In those combat zones, Azerbaijani troops took on vital tasks. They guarded infrastructure, escorted humanitarian convoys, and evacuated wounded personnel under fire. Today, their presence is smaller, consisting of military observers serving under the UN banner in South Sudan.

The strategic focus has paid off by boosting the nation’s global standing. Hasanov noted that these contributions “have further strengthened Azerbaijan’s reputation as a reliable partner and friend in the world, as well as recognized it as a peace-loving country,” according to Trend.Az.

Looking ahead, current President Ilham Aliyev is pushing for modernization. The state is buying cutting-edge weapons and updating training programs to ensure peacekeepers are fully ready for future deployments.

Sources: Trend.Az