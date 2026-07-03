Trapped in the rubble: Kyiv endures 11-hour bombardment as Russian missile swarm kills 30

A massive 11-hour Russian bombardment utilizing nearly 500 drones and 70 missiles has devastated Kyiv, killing at least 30 people and leaving terrified residents trapped in the burning rubble of their own homes.

A terrifying 11-hour bombardment has left the Ukrainian capital reeling, with at least 30 people confirmed dead and over 90 injured. Russia unleashed a devastating wave of nearly 500 drones and 70 missiles overnight, simultaneously targeting Kyiv from multiple directions. According to a harrowing report by CNN, local emergency teams were hastily deployed to 59 different locations to comb through the wreckage.

For 61-year-old Iryna Moskaeva, the nightmare began when a massive explosion rocked her apartment block. She jumped from her bed only to find her front door jammed shut and all the windows completely shattered. Firefighters eventually pulled her from the rubble, marking the second time a Russian strike has destroyed her home.

Moskaeva’s terrifying experience was shared by thousands across the city as the assault dragged on. As air raid sirens wailed relentlessly from 8 p.m. well into the following morning, over 52,000 residents packed into underground subway stations. Among those seeking refuge on the concrete platforms of the metro tunnels were 4,500 children.

Widespread devastation and the plea for air defense

The sheer scale of the overnight destruction has overwhelmed local rescue operations. While Ukrainian air defenses successfully intercepted the majority of the incoming swarm, 33 heavy projectiles still made catastrophic impact. The targeted sites primarily included ordinary residential high-rises, alongside an ambulance station, a hotel, and a research institute.

The most significant structural damage occurred in the Darnytskyi district in the city’s southeast. Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko noted that a large section of a residential building there was “literally blown away” by a direct hit. Rescuers are still desperately digging through those specific ruins, searching for a 15-year-old girl and her trapped family.

President Volodymyr Zelensky visited the devastated Darnytskyi site, confirming that the single strike wiped out 64 apartments. He condemned the assault, stating it was deliberately designed by Russian forces to inflict maximum civilian casualties. The Ukrainian leader used the grim backdrop to issue an urgent plea to Western allies for more Patriot anti-ballistic systems.

The cycle of retaliation stretches across borders

Moscow has actively framed this massive aerial assault as a direct retaliation rather than an unprovoked attack. The Russian Defense Ministry claimed they used high-precision weapons to strike military and energy infrastructure. They justified the bombardment as a necessary response to Ukraine’s recent drone campaigns targeting civilian infrastructure within Russian territory.

Ukraine has indeed launched an unprecedented, long-range drone campaign over the past month. Just prior to the Kyiv bombardment, the Ukrainian military successfully struck one of Russia’s largest oil refineries in Kstovo, hundreds of miles east of Moscow. Kyiv’s forces also hit a strategic railway bridge and a Russian military command post in Kharkiv.

Despite the Kremlin’s claims of precision targeting, the reality on the streets of Kyiv tells a vastly different story of civilian suffering. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov bluntly told reporters that Moscow will continue to increase its military pressure on the Ukrainian regime. Meanwhile, ordinary citizens are left picking through the burning debris of their neighborhoods, bracing for the next inevitable wave of sirens.