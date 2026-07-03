Ukraine’s drone chief after succesful operation: “Moscow will fall”

Footage from the operation shows a montage of drones heading for their targets, followed by flames and smoke rising after the hits.

Over a tense 48-hour period on July 1 and 2, Ukraine’s Unmanned Systems Forces launched a sweeping operation, targeting critical energy hubs across Russian-occupied regions.

The strikes knocked out twelve electrical substations and a gas distribution facility, effectively cutting power to key sectors.

According to a report by Unmanned Systems Forces Commander Robert “Madyar” Brovdi, the strategic assault hit multiple regions.

Ten of the blacked-out substations were located in Crimea. The other two were targeted in the occupied parts of Luhansk and Donetsk, while an additional fuel depot was struck in Melitopol.

The military quickly shared video evidence of the drone strikes online, and soon after, Brovdi celebrated the successful overnight raids on social media with a dramatic message.

“What a moonlit, starry, clear night… Moscow will fall,” he wrote.

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Escalating crisis

This latest operation is part of a much larger summer campaign designed to squeeze Russian military supply lines. By cutting off infrastructure in Crimea, Ukrainian planners hope to isolate the entire peninsula from the Russian mainland.

It seems to be working. Local Moscow-installed officials recently declared a state of emergency due to severe energy shortages.

Residents in the area have faced rolling blackouts for weeks. These power cuts have even begun to affect the local water supply, making daily life incredibly difficult.

Historically, Crimea depended on mainland Ukraine for most of its energy. Russia built new plants to address this, but those facilities are now easy targets for inexpensive drones.

The pressure is creating a compounding headache for the Kremlin. Ukrainian Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov noted that the drone campaign makes it tough for Moscow to “resolve one crisis after another.”