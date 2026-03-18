Defense minister warns Putin – he will face “the most powerful military alliance in history”

The warning was issued following the first NATO excercise with full participation from the newest members, Sweden and Finland.

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In November 1939, a war broke out. The rest of the world was preoccupied with World War II, which had begun three months earlier, but on November 30, 1939, the Soviet Union launched an invasion of its northern neighbour, Finland.

The war ended three and a half months later with what was technically a Soviet victory—but it was not due to Soviet military prowess.

Despite vastly superior firepower, the Soviets suffered massive losses and made very little progress. The Finns put up a heroic fight, and even though Finland suffered approximately 70,000 casualties, the Soviets lost between 321,000 and 381,000.

The war ended with Finland ceding about 9% of its territory, but if Russian President Vladimir Putin considers repeating the Soviet “victory,” he will face a completely different opponent.

In fact, he will face the most powerful military alliance in the world.

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Historic NATO drills on Finnish territory

Deep in Finland’s forests, allied units from NATO are rehearsing wartime scenarios designed to test readiness under pressure.

According to Nettavisen, the drills simulate a potential attack on Finland and examine how allied forces would respond in such a scenario.

Norway’s Defence Minister Tore O. Sandvik visited Rovaniemi on Monday, where forces from multiple NATO countries are training side by side.

He said the exercise demonstrates how Finland would defend its territory against an invading force, highlighting the importance of coordination among NATO allies.

He also issued a direct warning to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

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“If he is considering plans to attack NATO in the north, he will face the most powerful military alliance in history,” Sandvik told Nettavisen.

New strategic map

The exercise is part of Cold Response 2026, led by Norway, and marks the first participation of Sweden and Finland as full NATO members.

Sandvik noted that their membership significantly alters the region’s strategic landscape, creating a stronger and more connected northern defense structure. He pointed to improved deterrence capabilities following their inclusion.

More than 32,000 troops from 14 nations are taking part, with around 7,500 operating in Finland. Sandvik also emphasized Finland’s long border with Russia and its historical experience in defending against eastern threats.

Global tensions rise

The exercise comes amid the continued war in Ukraine and instability in the Middle East, adding urgency to NATO’s preparedness efforts.

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Sandvik said the current global situation increases the risk of wider conflict but stressed that the alliance is actively preparing for potential escalation.

Despite tensions, Norway will not deploy naval forces to the Strait of Hormuz, maintaining its focus on monitoring activity in northern waters and safeguarding regional security.

Sources: Nettavisen