Delays threaten landmark EU chemical restrictions

Europe’s ambitious plan to phase out harmful chemicals is facing major setbacks.

Environmental groups warn that delays are allowing dangerous substances to remain in everyday products, reports The Guardian.

Progress stalls

The European Union’s largest-ever initiative to restrict toxic chemicals has slowed significantly.

According to The Guardian, a 2022 roadmap aimed to ban broad groups of hazardous substances from the market.

Four years later, progress has been limited, with several planned restrictions yet to begin.

Researchers say many proposals have been left in limbo despite initial commitments.

Delays criticised

Environmental organisations have blamed the European Commission for the slowdown.

According to The Guardian, groups including ClientEarth and the European Environmental Bureau say the Commission has become the main obstacle.

They allege that delays have led to continued pollution from substances that were due to be restricted.

The report describes the situation as a major failure to meet earlier goals.

Harmful substances

The stalled measures involve a wide range of chemicals used in daily life.

According to The Guardian, these include substances found in children’s products, industrial materials and consumer goods.

Some have been linked to serious health risks such as cancer, genetic damage and chronic disease.

Others, including so-called “forever chemicals”, are known for persisting in the environment.

Legal obligations missed

EU rules require timely action once scientific recommendations are made.

According to The Guardian, deadlines for introducing restrictions have repeatedly been missed, sometimes by years.

The report found delays ranging from just over a year to nearly four years.

Critics say this undermines the effectiveness of the regulatory system.

Limited progress

Some restrictions have still been introduced despite the setbacks.

According to The Guardian, controls have been placed on certain chemicals used in firefighting foam, plastics and other applications.

However, many key proposals remain unresolved or have been postponed.

Observers say political hesitation is slowing decision-making.

Growing frustration

Experts say the lack of progress is undermining trust in the system.

“This was very encouraging,” said Hélène Duguy of ClientEarth, referring to the original roadmap. “Now we are four years after the initial publication – and things are really not looking good.”

Analysts warn that without stronger action, the EU risks falling behind on its own environmental goals.

Sources: The Guardian