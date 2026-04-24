Soldier accused of betting millions on secret Maduro operation

A US special forces soldier has been charged after allegedly using secret military information to place highly profitable bets.

The case is raising fresh concerns about insider trading linked to national security operations, reports TV 2 News.

Massive winnings

The soldier, identified as Gannon Ken Van Dyke, is accused of making large profits from prediction market bets.

According to TV2 News, citing US authorities, he wagered around $33,000 and earned more than $400,000.

The bets were tied to developments surrounding Venezuela and the removal of President Nicolás Maduro.

Investigators say he placed multiple wagers over a period of several weeks.

Inside knowledge

Authorities allege Van Dyke had access to confidential military information.

According to TV2 News, he was involved in planning and carrying out the operation linked to Maduro.

Prosecutors say he used this non-public knowledge to gain a financial advantage.

Officials have described the case as a serious abuse of position.

Attempt to conceal

Investigators say efforts were made to hide the profits.

According to TV2 News, funds were moved into offshore cryptocurrency accounts and other platforms.

Authorities also allege he tried to delete his account and change identifying details.

The prediction platform Polymarket reportedly flagged the activity to officials.

Charges and reaction

Van Dyke faces several federal charges, including fraud and misuse of government information.

According to TV2 News, the case involves allegations of illegal financial transactions and deception.

Some political figures have called for him to be pardoned, arguing the case highlights broader issues around insider trading.

His legal response has not yet been publicly detailed.

Debate over platforms

The case has intensified scrutiny of prediction markets.

According to TV2 News, platforms like Polymarket allow users to bet on real-world events, often anonymously.

Critics say this creates risks of misuse, especially where sensitive information is involved.

The investigation continues as authorities examine the full scope of the case.

Sources: TV2 News, US Department of Justice