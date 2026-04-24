Veteran US hunter trampled by elephants during African expedition

A hunting trip in Gabon’s rainforest ended in fatal circumstances. A group of elephants charged at close range, catching an experienced American hunter off guard.

The incident happened in dense forest, where thick foliage and narrow paths can reduce visibility to just a few metres. There was little time to react before the situation escalated.

Licensed hunting trips like this often spark debate. Supporters argue they can contribute to conservation through regulated systems, while critics question their ethics.

Ernie Dosio, 75, a vineyard owner from California, had travelled to Gabon for a guided expedition, the Daily Express reports. He was aiming to hunt species including the yellow-backed duiker.

He had spent decades hunting around the world, building a large collection of trophies displayed at his estate.

People who knew him say his activities followed legal frameworks linked to wildlife management.

Moment of danger

The incident unfolded in the Lope-Okanda forest, an area of thick vegetation and uneven ground.

In such terrain, animals can move quietly, and encounters can happen at very short distances.

Dosio and his guide came across a small group of elephants without much warning. A family acquaintance later said the animals appeared “as if from nowhere”.

The herd reacted immediately. During the first moments of contact, his rifle was knocked from his hands, leaving him with only a shotgun. He was unable to move away or regain control before being knocked down and trampled.

A retired hunter familiar with the circumstances told the British newspaper: “I would rather not go into detail, but it is safe to assume it would have been quick.”

Aftermath and reaction

Friends described Dosio in simple terms, with one saying he was “just a farmer and a good old country boy who loved to hunt and fish”.

Others pointed to his standing in hunting communities. One associate said: “Ernie was a very well-known and popular hunter in the US and in Africa and a very keen conservationist and he did a hell of a lot of charity work and was a really good guy.”

The incident has again drawn attention to how quickly wildlife encounters can escalate, particularly when animals are protecting their young.

US authorities are assisting with arrangements to return his body to California.

Source: Daily Express