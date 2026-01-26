“Dependence is not decreasing,” Zelensky says of Belarus

“Even Lukashenko’s dog has more rights.” Zelensky accuses Belarus of being a vassal state of Russia.

Speaking in Lithuania at an event marking the anniversary of the January Revolution, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Belarus continues to exist as what he described as a “general governorate” of Russia, according to the Kyiv Post.

He argued that the country remains deeply dependent on Moscow, warning that this reliance has only grown more dangerous over time. “For now, Lukashenko’s white spitz dog has more rights than the Belarusian people, unfortunately,” Zelensky said, referring to Belarus’s self-proclaimed leader, Alexander Lukashenko.

Missed chance in 2020

Zelensky said Belarusians had an opportunity to change their country’s course during the mass protests against Lukashenko’s rule in 2020. However, he said that moment passed without sufficient international backing.

“There was a chance in 2020, and I’m sure there will be another one,” Zelensky said. “But at that time, the support provided to the Belarusians was simply insufficient.”

He added that the consequences of that failure are now being felt across the region.

Growing risks

Zelensky warned that Belarus’s continued alignment with Moscow has increased security risks for Europe as a whole. “Now we all feel how difficult, how expensive and how dangerous it has become for everyone because of Belarus’ dependence on Moscow – a dependence that is not decreasing,” he said.

He urged European countries not to delay support for nations seeking freedom, arguing that hesitation carries long-term costs.

Lessons from history

Drawing a broader historical comparison, Zelensky said many of the wars of the 20th century were rooted in the indifference of powerful states in the century before.

“Europe and the world should have supported the people who rose up, and history would have been different – safer,” he said, referring to the failed Belarusian uprising.

Addressing Belarusians directly, Zelensky said they remain a European nation with a future in a free and united Europe. He also thanked Belarusian volunteers fighting alongside Ukrainian forces.

He said they are fighting not only for Ukraine’s independence, but also for “a historic chance” for their own country.

