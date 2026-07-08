DHS locks down Arizona ICE facility as measles outbreak runs wild

Medical workers are actively monitoring patients and providing care while tracking new symptoms.

When a highly contagious virus enters a closed building, the clock starts ticking.

Finding and isolating the sick becomes a massive race against time, especially when hundreds of people share the same breathing space.

One government facility is currently facing exactly that kind of emergency.

Stopping the spread

A serious measles outbreak has hit an immigration detention center in Arizona. Officials confirmed the fast-moving situation on Tuesday, according to a report by Daily Express.

The Department of Homeland Security issued a statement about the Florence Detention Center, which sits southeast of Phoenix. They identified seven active cases among the people held there, and the department reported these infections to the Arizona Health Department.

Medical teams are now rushing to contain the virus. The agency explained that its health staff moved fast to lock down the area.

“ICE Health Services Corps immediately took steps to quarantine and control further spread and infection, ceasing all movement within the facility and quarantining all individuals suspected of making contact with the infected,” the DHS stated.

A growing problem

To help stop the virus, officials paused all visits to the building.

The DHS noted that medical workers are actively monitoring patients and providing care while tracking new symptoms. They promised to “take appropriate and active steps to prevent further infection.”

This localized panic highlights a much larger national issue. Measles cases jumped significantly last year, hitting numbers not seen since before the country declared the virus eliminated in 2020. Several major outbreaks have recently hit government detention spaces.

Back in March, the largest immigration facility in Texas dealt with a remarkably similar crisis. A spokesperson confirmed that 14 people caught the virus at Camp East Montana in El Paso, forcing over 100 people into isolation.

Those patients were “cohorted and separated from the rest of the detained population to prevent further spread,” the spokesperson said.

Dropping vaccination rates

Health experts blame this recent surge on falling vaccination numbers. Misinformation about vaccines grew rapidly during the recent global pandemic, and those fears have stuck around.

Critics point to political figures like Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. for fueling these medical doubts. As the leader of the Make America Healthy Again campaign, the official has shared mixed messages about the measles vaccine. Even so, he strongly denies any blame.

During a government hearing earlier this year, he pushed back against the criticism. “I have nothing to do with the measles outbreak,” Kennedy said.

Sources: Daily Express, Department of Homeland Security