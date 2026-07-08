Insider reveals Epstein’s egomania: Erased God and replaced it with his own name

Epstein regularly referred to the building as his mosque.

The secrets of an infamous private island have long remained hidden from public view. But things change.

A former employee has just offered a rare look at the sprawling grounds.

The new video provides a fresh perspective on a place tied to a dark history.

A sprawling hideaway

For years, an artist named Ion Nicola worked directly for the disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein.

According to Daily Express he recently published a video he filmed while touring Little Saint James in a golf cart. It was the ultimate private escape.

The footage reveals manicured lawns and walking paths. As he drove, Nicola passed several stone figures, including a gorilla statue and a sundial. Down by the beach, boats sit anchored in the water. Two human-like sculptures stand guard nearby.

Moving up a steep hill, the camera captures a pool house perched right on the edge of a cliff. Nicola then parks at the main residence to show off a massive swimming area. A large letter E decorates the terrace below.

Inside the mosque

Nicola worked on the property between 2010 and 2019.

He told Daily Express that he created the interior artwork for a distinctive blue and white striped building. The structure features a striking red and white mosaic patio.

During an April interview with The New York Times, the artist confirmed a bizarre detail about the space. Epstein regularly referred to the building as his mosque. The financier even asked Nicola to alter the artwork inside to suit his own ego.

Epstein sent an email requesting that the Arabic word for God be replaced. He wanted his initials instead. “instead of allah, i thought j’s and e ‘s,” Epstein wrote. Nicola’s name appears thousands of times in correspondence, but authorities have never accused him of any crimes.

The island today

Late last year, the US Oversight Committee released photos of the striped building. The images showed a stark interior holding nothing but a bare mattress and a bed frame. It serves as a harsh reminder of the island’s grim legacy.

Epstein died in a New York City jail in August 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.

A medical examiner quickly ruled his death a suicide. His estate later settled a massive civil lawsuit for over $100 million.

The property eventually changed hands. Florida billionaire Stephen Deckoff bought Little Saint James and a neighboring island for $60 million. He now plans to turn the sprawling estate into a luxury resort.

Sources: Storyful, The New York Times, Daily Express