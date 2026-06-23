Justice Department launches probe after pro-Israel congressman is barred by coffee chain

“The Civil Rights Division has opened an investigation”, says assistant attorney general

Politics and coffee rarely make for a routine combination. Yet a brief stop at a Brooklyn café has now drawn the attention of the U.S. Department of Justice and ignited a debate that stretches far beyond a single cup of coffee.

According to Reuters, federal officials have opened an investigation into a small New York coffee chain after it publicly declared that a sitting member of Congress would have been refused service had staff recognized him during a recent visit.

Coffee shop targets congressman

The controversy centers on Poetica Coffee, a café chain based in New York City.

According to reports, Democratic Congressman Dan Goldman visited one of the company’s Williamsburg locations on Sunday while accompanied by his seven-year-old daughter. Goldman later said he purchased a coffee after staff allowed his daughter to use the restroom.

Shortly afterward, Poetica Coffee published a message on Instagram referencing the visit.

“We see that you stopped by our shop today for a coffee,” the company wrote.

The post quickly escalated from there.

“We don’t serve racists, fascists, homophobes, genocide enablers or anyone in between,” Poetica Coffee said. “Too bad we didn’t recognize you right away, or we would have turned you away.”

The business also stated that it had refunded Goldman’s purchase and concluded its message by telling him not to return.

Justice Department steps in

Attention soon shifted from social media to Washington.

Harmeet Dhillon, the assistant attorney general overseeing the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division, announced that federal authorities had launched a formal inquiry into the matter.

“The Civil Rights Division has opened an investigation and will bring an enforcement action if warranted,” Dhillon wrote on X.

Dhillon also pointed to federal anti-discrimination laws governing businesses that serve the public.

“Federal law prohibits public accommodations such as coffee shops from discriminating against patrons based on their race, religion, or national origin,” she said.

By Monday, Poetica Coffee’s original post was no longer visible online, while the café’s Instagram account appeared to have been deactivated.

Election campaign in the background

The dispute arrives during a politically sensitive period for Goldman.

The New York congressman is currently competing in a Democratic primary contest and has received backing from New York Governor Kathy Hochul.

His opponent is Brad Lander, the former New York City comptroller who has been endorsed by New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani.

Both candidates are Jewish.

Gaza war remains a flashpoint

The incident reflects broader tensions surrounding the war in Gaza and political divisions over U.S. support for Israel.

Israel’s military campaign in Gaza, launched following the October 2023 Hamas-led attack that killed around 1,200 people and saw more than 250 hostages taken, has remained a source of fierce debate internationally.

Multiple rights experts, academics and a United Nations inquiry have described Israel’s actions as genocide, while Israeli officials reject that characterization and maintain the campaign constitutes self-defense.

Questions surrounding that conflict now sit at the center of a federal investigation that began with a coffee purchase and a social media post.