‘Do not eat’: Major food and product recalls hit UK

A wave of product recalls across the UK has prompted urgent warnings to consumers, with officials flagging potential health and safety risks. Items ranging from everyday food products to toys and hygiene goods have been pulled from shelves.

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Customers are being advised to check purchases carefully and follow official guidance.

Food warnings

According to the Daily Express, a packaging error has led to a recall of Heck Minted Lamb Burgers after some packs were found to contain a different product.

The issue raises concerns for people with allergies, particularly due to undeclared milk content.

Separately, the Food Standards Agency has issued a warning over several MOMA porridge products due to possible contamination. Shoppers have been told not to eat the affected items and instead return them for a refund.

Contamination risks

The porridge recall affects multiple flavours and batch numbers sold across major supermarkets.

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Officials warned the products may contain contamination, posing a potential health hazard if consumed.

Consumers who have purchased any of the affected items are being urged to take immediate action.

Product safety issues

Beyond food, several non-food items have also been withdrawn over safety concerns.

A magnetic board game, Kluster, has been recalled due to the risk posed by small, powerful magnets, which could cause serious harm if swallowed.

Meanwhile, batches of Hibiwash cleanser have been removed after contamination was detected during manufacturing checks, though authorities say the overall risk to most users is low.

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Toy danger

A counterfeit Labubu toy has also been flagged by safety regulators.

The Office for Product Safety and Standards warned the product poses a choking hazard, with small parts that can easily detach.

The item has now been removed from sale, with consumers advised not to use it.

Consumer advice

Authorities are urging shoppers to stay alert to recall notices and return any affected products.

The latest alerts highlight the range of risks that can arise from both food and non-food items, reinforcing the importance of safety checks.

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Sources: Daily Express, Food Standards Agency, MHRA, OPSS