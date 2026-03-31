WW3 fears grow as Moscow accuses Britain of ‘special operation’

Fresh strikes on Russia’s energy infrastructure have triggered a wave of accusations from Moscow, with state media pointing the finger at the UK. The claims come amid escalating attacks and rising fears of a wider international confrontation.

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The latest developments have intensified concerns about how far the conflict could spread.

Explosive claims

Russian state television has alleged that Britain is behind recent drone strikes targeting key oil export facilities in the Baltic region, according to the Daily Express.

Military commentator Vladislav Shurygin claimed the operation bore the hallmarks of Western coordination, suggesting Ukraine could not have acted alone.

He said: “We must understand that we are dealing with a real special operation, precisely in the London style, the classic kind.”

No evidence

Despite the accusations, there is no verified evidence linking the UK to the attacks.

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Analysts suggest the drones may have crossed into NATO airspace unintentionally, possibly due to electronic interference from Russian defence systems.

The incidents reportedly involved areas near Finland and Estonia, both NATO members, adding to the sensitivity of the situation.

Key targets hit

Among the sites affected is the Ust-Luga oil terminal, a major hub for Russian exports, which has been struck multiple times in recent days.

The attacks have disrupted fuel shipments and contributed to broader pressure on Russia’s energy sector.

Flights were also affected in nearby regions, with reports of delays and diverted aircraft following drone sightings.

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Regional reactions

Finnish officials acknowledged incidents involving drones near their territory but reaffirmed Ukraine’s right to defend itself.

Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen said: “Ukraine is allowed to defend itself. We do not make any demands on Ukraine regarding the targets it seeks to influence in Russia.”

Meanwhile, Russia said it had intercepted numerous drones during the latest wave of attacks.

Rising stakes

The strikes come as Ukraine signals willingness to halt attacks on energy infrastructure if Russia does the same, an offer that has yet to produce a breakthrough.

With both sides continuing operations and rhetoric intensifying, concerns are growing about the risk of further escalation involving NATO countries.

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Sources: Daily Express