Teachers union slams Melania Trump’s robot classroom vision

A growing debate over artificial intelligence in education has intensified after comments from Melania Trump about the role of robots in classrooms. Labour leaders and educators are now weighing in on how far technology should go in shaping the future of learning.

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The remarks have sparked criticism over whether AI could replace human teachers.

Policy clash

Speaking at an AI education summit, the First Lady suggested humanoid robots could play a major role in schools, arguing they could adapt to students’ individual needs and improve learning outcomes, according to NBC News.

Her comments reflect a broader push among some tech advocates to expand AI’s role in classrooms and personalise education through automation.

But the idea has quickly drawn opposition from education leaders and unions.

Strong backlash

Randi Weingarten, president of the American Federation of Teachers, criticised the proposal during the AFL-CIO’s Workers First AI Summit.

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She said: “What she did yesterday was every parent’s nightmare.”

Weingarten argued that replacing or reducing the role of teachers with machines risks undermining the core of education.

Human role

The union leader emphasised that AI should remain a support tool rather than a substitute for educators.

She warned that relying too heavily on technology could erode essential human interaction in learning environments.

Weingarten said: “We need human beings to actually help other human beings in the teaching and learning process.”

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Wider concerns

The debate comes as AI adoption accelerates across multiple industries, raising questions about its impact on jobs and society.

Weingarten suggested that large technology companies are pushing for greater automation, including in schools, without fully considering long-term consequences.

She also pointed to concerns from parents and advocacy groups about increasing screen time for students.

Ongoing debate

While educators acknowledge AI can support teaching, many argue that it cannot replace the role of human guidance and connection in classrooms.

The discussion is expected to continue as policymakers, educators and technology firms shape how AI is integrated into education systems.

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Sources: NBC News