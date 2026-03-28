Doctors Warn This Common Food Habit May Raise Blood Pressure

Highly processed foods now make up a significant share of modern diets, raising concerns among health experts.

Doctors say this shift may be quietly influencing blood pressure levels in ways many people overlook.

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According to EatingWell, millions of adults live with high blood pressure, a condition shaped by both genetics and daily habits. While cutting salt is often advised, experts say the broader dietary pattern matters more.

“Sodium is a major preventable driver of blood pressure variation,” David L. Katz, M.D., told EatingWell. He emphasized that sodium intake often comes from packaged and restaurant foods rather than just what people add at the table.

Ultra-processed items such as snacks, sweets and soft drinks tend to combine sodium with added sugars and saturated fats. EatingWell reported that these foods now account for a large portion of daily calorie intake in the United States.

Diet shift impact

Katz told EatingWell that processing itself is not the issue, pointing to simple foods like bagged vegetables or dried grains as examples of acceptable preparation.

Instead, concern centers on heavily modified products made with additives and preservatives uncommon in home cooking. Regular consumption of these foods has been linked in research to higher blood pressure levels, the outlet reported.

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Frequent reliance on convenience foods may also crowd out healthier options, further increasing long-term cardiovascular risk.

Lifestyle factors

EatingWell reported that diet is only one part of the picture. Preparing meals at home more often can help reduce sodium intake and give people more control over ingredients.

Physical activity also plays a role. Even light or recreational movement can contribute to healthier blood pressure over time.

Stress management is another factor highlighted in the report. Small daily habits such as taking short breaks or practicing relaxation techniques may support better overall control.

Long-term approach

Experts told EatingWell that reducing reliance on ultra-processed foods, alongside staying active and managing stress, can support healthier blood pressure over time.

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These changes may also lower the risk of related conditions, including heart disease and metabolic disorders, making them key parts of a sustainable health strategy.

Sources: EatingWell