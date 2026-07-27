“Donald is deteriorating before our very eyes”, close Trump confidant says

Political broadcaster Andrew Neil has claimed President Donald Trump’s physical and mental health are declining, arguing that growing pressure over the Iran conflict could shape the legacy of his second presidency.

Political broadcaster Andrew Neil has claimed President Donald Trump’s physical and mental health are declining, arguing that the ongoing conflict with Iran has placed increasing strain on the president during his second term.

According to The Daily Express, Neil cited conversations with people close to Trump, who allegedly expressed concern about the president’s condition and the pressure surrounding the war.

Health concerns

Writing in the Daily Mail, Neil said he had been told by a Washington source that Trump appeared to be struggling both physically and mentally.

“There is growing concern for his physical health and mental stability. ‘Donald is deteriorating before our very eyes,’ I was told in Washington this week by a close confidant who sees him regularly.

“His physical and mental health is in decline. Those around him don’t know what to do about it. It can only get worse. He’s 80 — and it’s showing.”

According to The Daily Express, Neil also wrote that Trump had recently launched into a lengthy criticism of Iran’s leadership during an Oval Office meeting, describing its leaders as “scumbags” and “lunatics.”

Iran and legacy

Neil argued that the conflict with Iran could ultimately define Trump’s presidency, suggesting the president had become increasingly frustrated by Tehran’s resilience.

“It is not a legacy any president should wish to emulate. But, through a mixture of stupidity and bravado, Trump looks like doing exactly that. We will all be the poorer for it,” he wrote.

According to The Daily Express, despite the reported concerns, Trump has shown no indication that he believes his health is limiting him. At a recent White House Correspondents’ Dinner, he joked about seeking another term in office.

“That’s why tonight, to show just how much I care about the press and, I want to save your ratings. I’m pleased to announce my intention to, and this is somewhat of a scoop, my intention to run for a fourth term as president of the United States.”

The Daily Express noted that the U.S. Constitution limits presidents to two elected terms, making another bid legally impossible under the current constitutional framework.

Sources: The Daily Express, Daily Mail