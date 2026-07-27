Footage reveal elite Ukrainian troops pull off wild stunt to deliver KFC to the frontline

Russian forces have spent months trying to choke off Ukrainian supply lines.

In the middle of a grinding conflict, simple comforts from the civilian world usually feel completely out of reach.

Supplying troops with basic necessities is hard enough when supply routes are constantly under threat.

But sometimes, modern technology finds a way to deliver a surprising taste of home.

Fast food from above

Ukrainian special forces recently pulled off a highly unusual logistics mission on the battlefield. Instead of dropping explosives, an unmanned aerial vehicle delivered a fast food order right to the trenches. It was an instant morale boost.

According to O2, Footage released by the 3rd Independent Special Purpose Regiment shows a drone lowering a yellow Glovo delivery bag. Smiling soldiers quickly grabbed the package. It contained a hot meal from a KFC restaurant.

The delivery went straight to a specialized unit known as the Triarium. Military officials noted that the stunt highlights their ability to keep troops supplied when traditional transport breaks down.

“When standard delivery is impossible, drones take over. Straight to Triarium operators. Even KFC stays hot when delivered Special Forces-style to a combat zone. Delivered. Special Forces-style,” the regiment said in a statement.

Breaking the blockade

While the chicken delivery brought smiles, the underlying message points to a grim reality. Russian forces have spent months trying to choke off Ukrainian supply lines using heavy attacks and reconnaissance drones.

Driving trucks near the frontline has become extremely dangerous. Because of this constant threat, military units are increasingly relying on unmanned vehicles to move essential goods.

Troops from the 108th Territorial Defense Brigade reported that some units in the Zaporizhzhia region have been stuck in the exact same positions for over six months.

During that time, they have faced severe shortages of food, drinking water, and medicine.

To survive the blockade, neighboring units like the 118th Mechanized Brigade now use heavy transport drones on a regular basis. These machines haul everything from daily rations to fuel and ammunition.

Heavy lifting machines

One of the primary machines carrying out these vital resupply runs is the Heavy Shot drone.

A Ukrainian company called Gurzuf Defence built it originally as a nighttime bomber. Now, it serves a completely different purpose.

The aircraft can haul between 20 and 30 kilograms of cargo across a round trip of up to 26 kilometers. It is built to survive a hostile electronic environment.

According to the manufacturer, the machine resists Russian jamming systems and switches to alternative navigation if satellite signals fail. In a war defined by technology, these flying trucks are keeping the frontlines fed.

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Sources: 3rd Independent Special Purpose Regiment, 108th Territorial Defense Brigade, 118th Mechanized Brigade, Gurzuf Defence, O2