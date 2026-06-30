Donald Trump faces the ultimate embarrassment: Parents no longer want his name

Donald Trump’s biggest humiliation yet? Parents are abandoning his name

American parents once filled birth certificates with a name that sounded sturdy, familiar and proudly mainstream. Today, that same name has become a far harder sell in delivery rooms across the United States.

New figures reviewed by Irish Star via. NOTUS show that “Donald” has fallen to its lowest point on record as a baby name, with fewer than 400 newborn boys given the name last year. The slide comes as President Donald Trump continues to dominate American politics and media coverage during his second term.

From national favorite to near-oblivion

The name “Donald” was once a giant of American baby-name culture.

Its peak came in 1934, when more than 30,400 newborns received the name. For decades, it remained a safe and popular choice, staying inside the top 100 until 1990.

That era now looks very distant. According to Social Security Administration data reported by NOTUS, “Donald” has dropped to No. 690 on the national list of popular baby names.

Trump era tracks with long decline

The name’s fall began before Trump entered politics, but its slide has followed his rise as one of America’s most polarizing public figures.

By 2004, the year The Apprentice arrived on television, “Donald” had already slipped to No. 263. In 2013, around the time Trump was inducted into WWE’s Hall of Fame, it had fallen to No. 415.

By 2016, when Trump first won the presidency, the name had dropped further to No. 489.

Even in Republican strongholds, enthusiasm has been limited. During Trump’s second year in office in 2017, Florida recorded only 21 newborn boys named Donald.

Political troubles add to the picture

The naming slump comes during a turbulent stretch for Trump’s second administration.

His handling of the Iran war has drawn sharp criticism, with only about a third of Americans saying the administration has managed the conflict well, according to the supplied polling figures.

Fresh surveys have also shown weak approval numbers. American Research Group put Trump’s approval at 30 percent, with 66 percent expressing disapproval, while a PBS News/NPR/Marist poll placed his support at 39 percent.

Economy weighs heavily on voters

Public frustration appears especially strong on the economy.

According to the Marist poll cited in the supplied material, 60 percent of Americans disapprove of Trump’s economic performance. American Research Group also found that 82 percent of dissatisfied voters expect financial pressures to worsen over the next year.

Trump, however, has struck a notably relaxed tone about rising prices.

“I love inflation,” he said earlier this month.