Trump suffers brutal defeat as Supreme Court saves mail-in voting

Trump urged the Senate to pass a sweeping new election bill to bypass the court entirely.

When you drop a letter in the postbox, you generally trust it will reach its destination eventually.

Sometimes the local mail moves incredibly slowly.

A major legal fight just settled what happens when those specific delays involve the most important envelopes of the entire year.

Counting the votes

The Supreme Court just delivered a massive blow to the Republican Party. Sitting justices ruled that state election officials can legally accept mail-in ballots arriving after Election Day.

This specific case focused entirely on a voting law in Mississippi. Local rules let workers count ballots arriving up to five days late, provided people postmarked them on time.

Eighteen states and territories use similar grace periods to process their incoming mail. Overseas military members heavily rely on these extra days to ensure their votes actually count.

Donald Trump spearheaded the original effort to scrap these voting extensions. Following his lead, political allies argued the Constitution demands a strict cutoff exactly when the polls finally close.

A divided bench

The highest court in the nation split five to four on the divisive issue. Justice Amy Coney Barrett wrote the official majority opinion. She teamed up with Chief Justice John Roberts and the three liberal justices.

She explained that state laws only require voters to cast their choice by the official date. Statutes simply do not force a strict delivery deadline upon local clerks.

Justice Samuel Alito strongly disagreed with the verdict, penning a sharp dissent for the conservative minority.

He warned that the “majority’s holding spawns a slurry of troubling election-law questions and risks further undermining Americans’ confidence in election integrity.”

Seeking new rules

This ruling arrives just months before the critical midterm elections. Voting rights advocates happily celebrated the outcome. They called it a massive victory for rural residents who often face extremely slow postal service.

Trump reacted furiously to the bitter legal defeat. Posting online, the president called the court decision a “tremendous loss,” according to NPR.

He immediately demanded fresh action from lawmakers in Washington. To bypass the court entirely, Trump urged the Senate to pass a sweeping new election bill.

Sources: NPR