Donald Trump filmed having difficulty on Air Force One stairs

Traveling under the constant glare of the public eye can turn routine movements into moments of intense scrutiny.

For aging leaders, simple physical transitions often spark global attention. A single moment of hesitation on the world stage can quickly trigger new questions, reports Irish Star.

A careful descent

President Donald Trump recently faced a tough crowd at the World Cup final in New Jersey. Following the stressful trip, the 80-year-old commander-in-chief flew back to Maryland on Sunday. His arrival quickly sparked heavy scrutiny.

As he disembarked from his new aircraft at Joint Base Andrews, the president appeared to struggle on the exit steps. Video footage showed Trump lurching to his left before tapping his leg. He then gripped the handrail firmly.

The cautious behavior continued down the staircase. According to the Irish Star, Trump tapped the rail multiple times and paused to adjust his grip. The strange sequence renewed ongoing worries about his health.

Fear of falling

This is not the first time his footing has raised questions. Trump previously appeared unsteady during a recent trip to France. The president has admitted that he deliberately slows down out of fear that a trip would cause a media frenzy.

Trump defended his cautious nature when leaving official flights. “I’m very careful when I walk, by the way, because if I ever fall… the fake news … they’re going to have… that headline will go on for years,” he stated.

He noted that he prefers to take his time on the steps. “You know, sometimes like I walk out of the plane… I’m not looking to set any records. You go nice and easy,” he explained.

Upgrading the fleet

The travel drama comes amid fresh questions about his new plane. Given by Qatar as a gift, the $400 million jet has prompted serious security concerns. Reporters questioned him immediately.

Trump confirmed that the jet would soon undergo comprehensive tech upgrades. According to the Irish Star, Trump said, “It has a lot of capability but, as I understand it, in about a month or so they’re going to send it to have it be maxed out.”

He reiterated the plan for the custom military modifications before leaving. “They’re going to be sending it, and they’ll have it be maxed out. It’ll take about a month,” Trump added.

Sources: Irish Star