Striker avoids eye contact with Trump during tense medal ceremony

Post-match trophy ceremonies are supposed to be a time of pure celebration for the world’s greatest athletes.

Yet when high-profile politicians share the stage with victorious players, the spotlight often shifts from sports to unexpected human drama, reports Ziare.com.

Tense medal handoffs

Spain clinched a dramatic 1-0 victory over Argentina in extra time to secure the legendary trophy. As the stadium erupted, the post-match medal ceremony quickly took a strange turn. US President Donald Trump stood side by side with FIFA chief Gianni Infantino to hand out the tournament prizes.

The runners-up from Argentina walked up first to receive their silver medals after a grueling tournament run. It sparked instant debate. While the moment was emotional for the losing squad, one particular interaction caught the eyes of viewers worldwide.

Argentine defender Cristian Romero passed by the dignitaries without shaking the American leader’s hand. According to Ziare.com, the moment lacked any real political motive. Trump had simply turned his back to speak with an assistant right as the player walked past, so Romero chose to keep moving rather than wait.

Podiums and politics

The real tension unfolded when the victorious Spanish team stepped onto the podium. Spanish forward Borja Iglesias had already made headlines before the match for his outspoken views on social issues and high ticket prices. He was not happy.

The forward, who has nine caps for Spain, is well known for his public commitment against racism and homophobia. He felt highly reluctant about the mandatory greeting. In fact, the athlete had already admitted his dread to reporters.

Ziare.com reported that the forward openly joked about the upcoming interaction before the final game started. He made it clear he just wanted the ceremony to end quickly.

Cold shoulder greeting

“I don’t want to end up in prison. I hope to greet him at a time when we will all be very happy, and I hope everything passes quickly and I can forget,” Iglesias said.

When his turn arrived on the podium, the forward kept his word but made his deep discomfort obvious. He accepted the handshake but completely avoided looking the American president in the eye.

The interaction ended in a flash. Trump offered a brief compliment, saying “Good job” to the player as he moved along. Even so, the dissatisfied striker hurried off the stage immediately to join his teammates.

Sources: Ziare.com