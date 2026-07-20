Russia moves to expand prisoner recruitment for war in Ukraine

Russia is preparing legislation that would allow the military to recruit prisoners convicted of a wider range of serious crimes as the Kremlin seeks additional manpower for the war in Ukraine.

Russia is preparing to broaden the categories of convicted criminals who can be recruited to fight in Ukraine, as the Kremlin seeks to replenish military manpower after more than three years of war.

According to Digi24, citing The Moscow Times, a draft law submitted to the State Duma would allow the Defense Ministry to sign military contracts with prisoners previously barred from service because of convictions for certain serious crimes.

Wider eligibility

The proposed legislation would remove restrictions that currently prevent people convicted under several articles of Russia’s Criminal Code from joining the military.

According to Digi24, citing The Moscow Times, those who could become eligible include people convicted of smuggling cash or strategically important goods, membership in armed criminal groups, sabotage of critical infrastructure, including cyberattacks, and violations of industrial safety regulations.

The amendments would also apply to people convicted of crimes involving the illegal handling or theft of nuclear materials, organizing illegal migration, losing documents containing state secrets and, if approved, drug trafficking offenses.

Recruitment drive

According to Digi24, citing The Moscow Times, Russia began recruiting prisoners through the Wagner Group before the practice was later transferred to the Defense Ministry.

In November 2022, Russian authorities authorized the recruitment of prisoners convicted of crimes including murder, robbery and armed robbery. The policy was expanded in June 2023 to include criminal suspects and was later extended to defendants whose cases were already before the courts.

The report adds that the latest proposal comes as the Kremlin looks to increase troop numbers after the earlier pool of prison recruits was largely exhausted during fighting around Bakhmut.

Analysts cited by The Moscow Times also believe Russia may be laying the groundwork for broader mobilization measures after this autumn’s elections as the war in Ukraine continues.

Sources: Digi24, The Moscow Times