Donald Trump slams Fox News for “promoting the Democrats”

He accused the network of putting the Democrat into play ahead of the gubernatorial election

Most of the world will have its eyes turned towards the US on November 3, when the midterm elections are scheduled to take place.

Polls show that the Republicans risk losing control of the House of Representatives, and some polls even suggest the GOP could lose control of the Senate as well.

But it is not just the 435 seats in the House and 35 of the 100 seats in the Senate that are up for election — a number of state elections are also scheduled, with 36 states and three territories preparing for gubernatorial elections.

The sitting governor, Gavin Newsom (D), is leaving office, and a large field of candidates is trying to become the next governor of the Golden State.

But even though the US president has a lot on his plate, with the war in Iran, the war in Ukraine, rising oil prices, and much else, he still had time to send out a post on Truth Social about the gubernatorial election in California.

And he used the opportunity to criticize Fox News over its coverage.

Big piece on “sleazebag” Tom Steyer

In the post on Truth Social, Trump slammed Fox News for “promoting the Democrats.”

“Why is Fox News showing SLEAZEBAG Tom Steyer, doing a big piece on him right now, and probably putting him ‘into play,’ instead of talking about Republican candidates, and really good ones like Steve Hilton and Republicans? How can a Republican expect to win that state, with its mail-in voting and rigged elections, when you have Fox News promoting the Democrats?” the president wrote.

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Screenshot, Truth Social @realDonaldTrump

Earlier this month, Donald Trump endorsed the 56-year-old conservative political commentator Steve Hilton in the race to become the next governor of California.

Steyer ahead in the polls

According to a poll conducted on April 8–10 by SurveyUSA, Steyer is leading the race to become the next governor of California.

Of the ten possible candidates still in the race ahead of the primaries, Steyer gets 21% of the vote in the poll, with Hilton coming in second at 18%.

Eighteen percent of the respondents said they were still undecided.

The primary election in California is scheduled to take place on June 2.

Sources: Truth Social post from Donald Trump, The Hill, SurveyUSA