Donald Tusk takes savage jab at Viktor Orbán after election loss

Putin’s best friend in the EU lost a landslide election earlier this month.

It’s no secret that Poland’s Prime Minister, Donald Tusk, has not been a fan of the Hungarian administration under the now-ousted Viktor Orbán.

The latter was ousted from office in a landslide domestic election earlier this month, but Orbán’s ghost still lingers in the halls of the European Union.

He is still the leader of Hungary until the victor of the election, Péter Magyar, takes office in May, but Tusk took to X to deliver a sharp jab at the Orbán administration.

“No Russians in the room”

In the post, Donald Tusk writes:

“European Council meeting. For the first time in years there are no Russians in the room. Huge relief.”

Without mentioning the Orbán administration, Tusk is likely referring to reports from late March that Orbán’s Foreign Minister, Péter Szijjártó, had been in contact with his Russian counterpart during breaks in closed-door meetings in the EU to inform the Kremlin of what was being discussed.

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Close Kremlin ties

Orbán has been dubbed “Putin’s friend in the EU”, as the outgoing Hungarian Prime Minister has repeatedly spoken out against further sanctions aimed at Russia, as well as vetoing a €90 billion loan for Ukraine in order to keep the war-torn country afloat.

Orbán was seen as a leader of the European right-wing movement, and he was supported by Donald Trump during the Hungarian elections, where US Vice President JD Vance even travelled to Hungary to speak at a rally.

The loan for Ukraine was approved by the EU earlier this week.