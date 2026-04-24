Drone clashes intensify as Russia downs UAVs and Ukraine hits key target

Overnight drone activity has escalated on both sides of the conflict, with new strikes reported across multiple regions.

Overnight drone activity has escalated on both sides of the conflict, with new strikes reported across multiple regions.

Air defences and counterattacks highlight the growing role of unmanned systems in the war.

The latest developments underline how both sides are relying increasingly on drone operations.

Overnight interceptions

According to Caliber.Az, Russian air defence systems shot down ten Ukrainian drones targeting several regions, including Belgorod, Bryansk, Voronezh and Rostov.

The Russian Defence Ministry said additional UAVs were intercepted over Crimea.

Officials described the attacks as part of ongoing cross-border drone activity.

Strike in Donetsk

Separate reports said Ukrainian drones struck a Federal Security Service (FSB) facility in occupied Donetsk.

The attack reportedly killed 12 people and injured 15, though such claims could not be independently verified.

Ukrainian officials said the strike targeted a command post linked to Russian operations.

Coordinated operation

Ukraine’s Special Operations Forces commander Robert Brovdi, also known as Madyar, said the mission was carried out jointly with units from the Unmanned Systems Forces and the Azov brigade.

According to the statement, multiple precision strikes were conducted using FP-2-type systems equipped with heavy warheads.

The operation was described as targeting a unit involved in intelligence and military coordination activities.

Escalating drone war

The exchange highlights the increasing intensity of drone warfare across the region.

Both Russia and Ukraine have expanded the use of UAVs for surveillance and strikes, often targeting infrastructure and military sites.

Analysts say such operations are becoming a central feature of the conflict, with both sides adapting tactics rapidly.

Sources: Caliber.Az