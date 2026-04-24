Trump picture celebrating women’s sports team sparks outrage: “A photo is worth a thousand words”

Do you agree with the critics?

A celebratory visit to the White House has ignited criticism after a photo appeared to sideline a championship women’s team. The image quickly spread online, drawing sharp reactions from athletes and commentators.

According to The Guardian, The University of Georgia women’s tennis team visited Washington on Tuesday following their NCAA title win. They were among several collegiate champions invited for recognition.

That in itself is not controversial, but the subsecuent picture celebrating the visit is what has sparked fury online.

In a photo shared by White House press aide Margo Martin, Donald Trump stands at the front with five male staff members and coaches, while 11 female athletes are positioned behind them on risers. Trump stood on the lowest level riser.

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Photo controversy grows

The arrangement prompted backlash, with critics arguing the athletes were visually overshadowed.

Former world no. 1 tennis star Martina Navratilova wrote on X: “A photo is worth a thousand words …”.

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Online commenters echoed the sentiment. “Who approved this photo?” one wrote, while another added: “Me when I definitely respect women’s sports teams: what if we put them behind us so you can barely see them.”

A video shared by Margo Martin alongside the image showed Trump greeting the men with handshakes, but not the women, further fueling criticism.

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Wider debate

The moment also revived comparisons to past criticism of male-dominated imagery at women-focused events.

Separately, tensions around women’s sports and the White House have surfaced before. The US women’s hockey team declined a visit earlier this year, with captain Hilary Knight later calling a remark by Trump a “distasteful joke”.

Recent cabinet changes, noted by The Guardian, have also intensified scrutiny, with critics alleging a lack of gender diversity in the administration.

Sources: The Guardian, Margo Martin on X, Martina Navratilova on X