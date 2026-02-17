Drone warfare increases pressure on Moscow

Russia is becoming more dependent on overseas recruits as its battlefield losses mount, according to the UK’s defence secretary.

John Healey said Moscow’s growing use of foreign fighters reflects mounting pressure on its armed forces.

Others are reading now

In an interview with Bloomberg cited by Digi24.ro, Healey stated that Russian forces are drawing mercenaries from countries including India, Pakistan, Nepal, Cuba, Nigeria and Senegal. He argued that the Kremlin is struggling to offset heavy casualties sustained in the war against Ukraine.

On some stretches of the front line, Healey said, casualty ratios have shifted sharply, with between six and 25 Russian troops killed for every Ukrainian soldier lost.

Mounting losses

Western officials believe the increasing flow of drones to Ukraine has intensified strain on Russian units. According to Healey, despite efforts by President Vladimir Putin to project confidence, the underlying situation tells a different story.

“In reality, he is weaker than he was and more dependent on foreign fighters,” Healey said.

Ukrainian officials have also highlighted rising Russian losses. On 20 January, Ukraine’s defence minister, Mykhailo Fedorov, said Kyiv’s strategic objective was to eliminate 50,000 Russian troops per month.

Also read

Competing figures

Two days later, President Volodymyr Zelensky said Russian fatalities had reached around 35,000 per month, compared with approximately 14,000 a year earlier. He added that although Russia mobilises 40,000 to 43,000 people monthly, it loses up to 45,000 personnel through deaths, injuries and desertions, compounded by the impact of Ukrainian drone operations.

On 6 February, Ukraine’s commander-in-chief, Oleksandr Syrskyi, reported that Russian losses in January 2026 alone exceeded 31,700 killed and seriously wounded, surpassing the number of newly recruited troops.

Bloomberg reported on 11 February that Russian losses during January outpaced recruitment by roughly 9,000 soldiers, further underscoring the strain on Moscow’s manpower.

The contrasting narratives from Moscow and Kyiv remain difficult to independently verify, but Western officials say the reliance on foreign fighters points to growing pressure on Russia’s military capacity.

Sources: Digi24.ro, Bloomberg, statements from UK and Ukrainian officials.



